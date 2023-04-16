BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.245.31446975115252157244118419
Jankowski.389.4761857210432200
Seager.359.46939714401497002
Lowe.276.3235871660213410000
Jung.275.327517142026414000
Heim.270.308377101026211001
Garver.263.3641945002637000
Miller.250.3572436101345000
Thompson.250.2501644310303000
Semien.237.2705911144018312112
García.218.2675591210314414102
Duran.188.1881613000004001
J.Smith.154.37126540000411001
Grossman.135.21437351015412000
Taveras.091.0911121000005000
León.000.000300000001000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals864.0614142124.011663561242136
Dunning000.0050011.0710024
Leclerc000.005015.1210034
Sborz000.001001.2200010
W.Smith001.505016.0211029
Ragans212.006009.0722049
Pérez212.8733015.218653716
Gray113.2133014.011553613
Burke003.384005.1622105
Hernández003.385005.1322026
deGrom104.3233016.215981227
Eovaldi126.3233015.22111111319
Heaney118.222207.29872412
Hearn0010.294007.0988147
Kennedy0012.275003.2475025

