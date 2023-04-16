|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.245
|.314
|469
|75
|115
|25
|2
|15
|72
|44
|118
|4
|1
|9
|Jankowski
|.389
|.476
|18
|5
|7
|2
|1
|0
|4
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Seager
|.359
|.469
|39
|7
|14
|4
|0
|1
|4
|9
|7
|0
|0
|2
|Lowe
|.276
|.323
|58
|7
|16
|6
|0
|2
|13
|4
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Jung
|.275
|.327
|51
|7
|14
|2
|0
|2
|6
|4
|14
|0
|0
|0
|Heim
|.270
|.308
|37
|7
|10
|1
|0
|2
|6
|2
|11
|0
|0
|1
|Garver
|.263
|.364
|19
|4
|5
|0
|0
|2
|6
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Miller
|.250
|.357
|24
|3
|6
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson
|.250
|.250
|16
|4
|4
|3
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Semien
|.237
|.270
|59
|11
|14
|4
|0
|1
|8
|3
|12
|1
|1
|2
|García
|.218
|.267
|55
|9
|12
|1
|0
|3
|14
|4
|14
|1
|0
|2
|Duran
|.188
|.188
|16
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|J.Smith
|.154
|.371
|26
|5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|11
|0
|0
|1
|Grossman
|.135
|.214
|37
|3
|5
|1
|0
|1
|5
|4
|12
|0
|0
|0
|Taveras
|.091
|.091
|11
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|León
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|8
|6
|4.06
|14
|14
|2
|124.0
|116
|63
|56
|12
|42
|136
|Dunning
|0
|0
|0.00
|5
|0
|0
|11.0
|7
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Leclerc
|0
|0
|0.00
|5
|0
|1
|5.1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Sborz
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|W.Smith
|0
|0
|1.50
|5
|0
|1
|6.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|9
|Ragans
|2
|1
|2.00
|6
|0
|0
|9.0
|7
|2
|2
|0
|4
|9
|Pérez
|2
|1
|2.87
|3
|3
|0
|15.2
|18
|6
|5
|3
|7
|16
|Gray
|1
|1
|3.21
|3
|3
|0
|14.0
|11
|5
|5
|3
|6
|13
|Burke
|0
|0
|3.38
|4
|0
|0
|5.1
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|Hernández
|0
|0
|3.38
|5
|0
|0
|5.1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|6
|deGrom
|1
|0
|4.32
|3
|3
|0
|16.2
|15
|9
|8
|1
|2
|27
|Eovaldi
|1
|2
|6.32
|3
|3
|0
|15.2
|21
|11
|11
|1
|3
|19
|Heaney
|1
|1
|8.22
|2
|2
|0
|7.2
|9
|8
|7
|2
|4
|12
|Hearn
|0
|0
|10.29
|4
|0
|0
|7.0
|9
|8
|8
|1
|4
|7
|Kennedy
|0
|0
|12.27
|5
|0
|0
|3.2
|4
|7
|5
|0
|2
|5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.