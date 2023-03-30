|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.313
|.421
|32
|11
|10
|1
|0
|2
|10
|6
|8
|1
|0
|0
|García
|.500
|.500
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Heim
|.500
|.500
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Semien
|.400
|.400
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Grossman
|.333
|.500
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe
|.333
|.500
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Seager
|.333
|.600
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miller
|.250
|.250
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jung
|.000
|.250
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson
|.000
|.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|.000
|.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|1
|0
|7.00
|1
|1
|0
|9.0
|12
|7
|7
|1
|2
|13
|Leclerc
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ragans
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Burke
|0
|0
|4.50
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Hernández
|0
|0
|4.50
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|deGrom
|0
|0
|12.27
|1
|1
|0
|3.2
|6
|5
|5
|1
|0
|7
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.