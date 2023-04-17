|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.244
|.311
|505
|84
|123
|29
|2
|16
|81
|46
|129
|4
|1
|9
|Seager
|.359
|.469
|39
|7
|14
|4
|0
|1
|4
|9
|7
|0
|0
|2
|Jankowski
|.350
|.435
|20
|5
|7
|2
|1
|0
|4
|3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|Jung
|.291
|.339
|55
|9
|16
|3
|0
|2
|6
|4
|16
|0
|0
|0
|Heim
|.289
|.349
|38
|8
|11
|2
|0
|2
|8
|4
|11
|0
|0
|1
|Lowe
|.270
|.313
|63
|9
|17
|7
|0
|2
|13
|4
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Garver
|.263
|.364
|19
|4
|5
|0
|0
|2
|6
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Semien
|.250
|.279
|64
|12
|16
|4
|0
|2
|12
|3
|12
|1
|1
|2
|Miller
|.250
|.357
|24
|3
|6
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson
|.222
|.222
|18
|4
|4
|3
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|García
|.200
|.246
|60
|10
|12
|1
|0
|3
|14
|4
|16
|1
|0
|2
|Grossman
|.150
|.239
|40
|5
|6
|1
|0
|1
|6
|4
|13
|0
|0
|0
|Duran
|.150
|.150
|20
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|J.Smith
|.148
|.361
|27
|5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|11
|0
|0
|1
|Taveras
|.133
|.133
|15
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|León
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|9
|6
|3.86
|15
|15
|2
|133.0
|120
|64
|57
|12
|49
|144
|Dunning
|0
|0
|0.00
|5
|0
|0
|11.0
|7
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Leclerc
|0
|0
|0.00
|5
|0
|1
|5.1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Sborz
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|3.1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|W.Smith
|0
|0
|1.35
|6
|0
|1
|6.2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|9
|Ragans
|2
|1
|2.00
|6
|0
|0
|9.0
|7
|2
|2
|0
|4
|9
|Pérez
|2
|1
|2.87
|3
|3
|0
|15.2
|18
|6
|5
|3
|7
|16
|Hernández
|0
|0
|3.00
|6
|0
|0
|6.0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|8
|Gray
|1
|1
|3.21
|3
|3
|0
|14.0
|11
|5
|5
|3
|6
|13
|Burke
|1
|0
|4.26
|5
|0
|0
|6.1
|7
|3
|3
|1
|2
|6
|deGrom
|1
|0
|4.32
|3
|3
|0
|16.2
|15
|9
|8
|1
|2
|27
|Heaney
|1
|1
|4.97
|3
|3
|0
|12.2
|11
|8
|7
|2
|7
|16
|Eovaldi
|1
|2
|6.32
|3
|3
|0
|15.2
|21
|11
|11
|1
|3
|19
|Hearn
|0
|0
|10.29
|4
|0
|0
|7.0
|9
|8
|8
|1
|4
|7
|Kennedy
|0
|0
|12.27
|5
|0
|0
|3.2
|4
|7
|5
|0
|2
|5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.