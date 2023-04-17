BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.244.31150584123292168146129419
Seager.359.46939714401497002
Jankowski.350.4352057210434200
Jung.291.339559163026416000
Heim.289.349388112028411001
Lowe.270.3136391770213411000
Garver.263.3641945002637000
Semien.250.27964121640212312112
Miller.250.3572436101345000
Thompson.222.2221844310304000
García.200.24660101210314416102
Grossman.150.23940561016413000
Duran.150.1502013000006001
J.Smith.148.36127540000411001
Taveras.133.1331522100205000
León.000.000300000001000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals963.8615152133.012064571249144
Dunning000.0050011.0710024
Leclerc000.005015.1210034
Sborz000.002003.1300011
W.Smith001.356016.2211039
Ragans212.006009.0722049
Pérez212.8733015.218653716
Hernández003.006006.0322038
Gray113.2133014.011553613
Burke104.265006.1733126
deGrom104.3233016.215981227
Heaney114.9733012.211872716
Eovaldi126.3233015.22111111319
Hearn0010.294007.0988147
Kennedy0012.275003.2475025

