BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.265.3191963652709341550112
Jankowski1.0001.000101000100000
Garver.357.4001445002614000
García.348.3752368101515000
Thompson.333.333311100000000
Jung.318.3752257102427000
Grossman.263.3181925101525000
Miller.250.3571223001223000
J.Smith.250.625431000023000
Lowe.240.2692546201515000
Semien.240.2592536001316111
Seager.217.2962335000135000
Duran.167.1671212000003001
Heim.154.1541322100204000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals423.5066254.044222151861
Dunning000.002007.0400011
Hearn000.002003.1000014
W.Smith000.002012.1000002
Leclerc000.002012.0100012
Ragans100.002002.0100032
Kennedy000.001001.0000003
Pérez101.591105.2811037
Hernández002.083004.1111014
Gray012.841106.1422227
Burke003.382002.2411003
Eovaldi105.401105.0633026
deGrom105.592209.28761218
Heaney0123.631102.2777222

