BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.242.30629847721519442677217
Jankowski.500.600422100211100
Thompson.429.429733210200000
Seager.273.3903349300277002
J.Smith.273.5291153000035000
Lowe.263.30038410301729000
Garver.263.3641945002637000
Heim.238.2382145100206001
Semien.231.2443959201619112
García.229.2893568101539001
Jung.229.2703558102529000
Miller.200.2941523001223000
Grossman.185.2332725101528000
Duran.143.1431412000004001
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals543.6599279.071363282688
Dunning000.003007.1510021
Ragans100.004004.1200046
W.Smith000.003013.2100014
Leclerc000.003013.0100014
Hernández002.083004.1111014
Pérez112.5322010.213431312
Burke002.703003.1511004
Gray113.0022012.010443511
Kennedy003.863002.1221004
Eovaldi114.2222010.211550312
deGrom105.592209.28761218
Hearn007.203005.0544126
Heaney0123.631102.2777222

