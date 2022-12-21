|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HOUSTON CHRISTIAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Achara
|28
|1-2
|1-2
|2-5
|3
|2
|3
|Maring
|33
|5-12
|3-4
|4-9
|0
|3
|13
|King
|27
|3-6
|1-4
|1-2
|3
|1
|8
|Klanjscek
|25
|1-7
|1-4
|0-2
|1
|2
|4
|Long
|33
|6-14
|5-7
|0-2
|2
|2
|21
|Hofman
|18
|2-8
|0-0
|3-8
|1
|4
|4
|Moore
|15
|2-5
|2-3
|0-0
|0
|0
|7
|Bazil
|13
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|3
|3
|Arnold
|4
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|3
|Gates
|2
|0-2
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|Iyeyemi
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-61
|14-26
|10-28
|11
|21
|67
Percentages: FG .361, FT .538.
3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Long 4-8, Bazil 1-1, Arnold 1-2, King 1-3, Moore 1-3, Klanjscek 1-4, Maring 0-1, Hofman 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Maring 3).
Turnovers: 22 (King 5, Maring 5, Klanjscek 4, Bazil 3, Long 3, Achara, Moore).
Steals: 7 (Long 4, King, Klanjscek, Maring).
Technical Fouls: coach Ron Cottrell, 7:09 second; coach Ron Cottrell, 7:09 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS TECH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jennings
|13
|3-5
|2-2
|3-5
|0
|1
|8
|Obanor
|25
|7-12
|6-6
|1-9
|2
|2
|22
|Harmon
|28
|8-10
|4-6
|0-1
|9
|2
|22
|Isaacs
|29
|2-7
|0-0
|0-0
|6
|3
|6
|Tyson
|23
|4-6
|2-2
|0-1
|5
|1
|11
|Batcho
|22
|5-7
|2-4
|1-10
|1
|1
|12
|Allen
|14
|3-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|6
|Washington
|13
|2-2
|3-4
|0-1
|1
|1
|7
|Walton
|11
|3-5
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|8
|D.Williams
|11
|1-3
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|1
|2
|Fisher
|8
|2-2
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|1
|5
|C.Williams
|3
|0-1
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|40-64
|22-28
|6-34
|27
|18
|111
Percentages: FG .625, FT .786.
3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Harmon 2-3, Obanor 2-4, Walton 2-4, Isaacs 2-6, Tyson 1-1, Batcho 0-1, C.Williams 0-1, D.Williams 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Batcho, Jennings, Obanor, Walton).
Turnovers: 13 (Tyson 3, Washington 3, Isaacs 2, Jennings 2, Batcho, Harmon, Walton).
Steals: 11 (Isaacs 4, Washington 3, Jennings 2, Harmon, Obanor).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Houston Christian
|28
|39
|—
|67
|Texas Tech
|49
|62
|—
|111
A_10,025 (15,098).
