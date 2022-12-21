FGFTReb
HOUSTON CHRISTIANMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Achara281-21-22-5323
Maring335-123-44-90313
King273-61-41-2318
Klanjscek251-71-40-2124
Long336-145-70-22221
Hofman182-80-03-8144
Moore152-52-30-0007
Bazil131-20-00-0133
Arnold41-20-00-0023
Gates20-21-20-0001
Iyeyemi20-10-00-0000
Totals20022-6114-2610-28112167

Percentages: FG .361, FT .538.

3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Long 4-8, Bazil 1-1, Arnold 1-2, King 1-3, Moore 1-3, Klanjscek 1-4, Maring 0-1, Hofman 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Maring 3).

Turnovers: 22 (King 5, Maring 5, Klanjscek 4, Bazil 3, Long 3, Achara, Moore).

Steals: 7 (Long 4, King, Klanjscek, Maring).

Technical Fouls: coach Ron Cottrell, 7:09 second; coach Ron Cottrell, 7:09 second.

FGFTReb
TEXAS TECHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jennings133-52-23-5018
Obanor257-126-61-92222
Harmon288-104-60-19222
Isaacs292-70-00-0636
Tyson234-62-20-15111
Batcho225-72-41-101112
Allen143-40-00-2036
Washington132-23-40-1117
Walton113-50-01-1028
D.Williams111-30-00-3212
Fisher82-21-20-1115
C.Williams30-12-20-0002
Totals20040-6422-286-342718111

Percentages: FG .625, FT .786.

3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Harmon 2-3, Obanor 2-4, Walton 2-4, Isaacs 2-6, Tyson 1-1, Batcho 0-1, C.Williams 0-1, D.Williams 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Batcho, Jennings, Obanor, Walton).

Turnovers: 13 (Tyson 3, Washington 3, Isaacs 2, Jennings 2, Batcho, Harmon, Walton).

Steals: 11 (Isaacs 4, Washington 3, Jennings 2, Harmon, Obanor).

Technical Fouls: None.

Houston Christian283967
Texas Tech4962111

A_10,025 (15,098).

