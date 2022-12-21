HOUSTON CHRISTIAN (3-10)
Achara 1-2 1-2 3, Maring 5-12 3-4 13, King 3-6 1-4 8, Klanjscek 1-7 1-4 4, Long 6-14 5-7 21, Hofman 2-8 0-0 4, Moore 2-5 2-3 7, Bazil 1-2 0-0 3, Arnold 1-2 0-0 3, Gates 0-2 1-2 1, Iyeyemi 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-61 14-26 67.
TEXAS TECH (9-2)
Jennings 3-5 2-2 8, Obanor 7-12 6-6 22, Harmon 8-10 4-6 22, Isaacs 2-7 0-0 6, Tyson 4-6 2-2 11, Batcho 5-7 2-4 12, Allen 3-4 0-0 6, Washington 2-2 3-4 7, Walton 3-5 0-0 8, D.Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Fisher 2-2 1-2 5, C.Williams 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 40-64 22-28 111.
Halftime_Texas Tech 49-28. 3-Point Goals_Houston Christian 9-24 (Long 4-8, Bazil 1-1, Arnold 1-2, King 1-3, Moore 1-3, Klanjscek 1-4, Maring 0-1, Hofman 0-2), Texas Tech 9-22 (Harmon 2-3, Obanor 2-4, Walton 2-4, Isaacs 2-6, Tyson 1-1, Batcho 0-1, C.Williams 0-1, D.Williams 0-2). Rebounds_Houston Christian 28 (Maring 9), Texas Tech 34 (Batcho 10). Assists_Houston Christian 11 (Achara, King 3), Texas Tech 27 (Harmon 9). Total Fouls_Houston Christian 21, Texas Tech 18. A_10,025 (15,098).
