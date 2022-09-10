Houston037101030
Texas Tech314031333

First Quarter

TTU_FG Wolff 25, 11:26.

Second Quarter

HOU_FG Baxa 24, 11:17.

TTU_Martinez 43 pass from D.Smith (Garcia kick), 10:10.

TTU_Price 54 pass from D.Smith (Garcia kick), :18.

Third Quarter

HOU_Campbell 2 run (Baxa kick), 13:24.

Fourth Quarter

HOU_J.Rogers 54 interception return (Baxa kick), 12:25.

HOU_FG Baxa 35, :37.

TTU_FG Wolff 47, :03.

First Overtime

HOU_Golden 15 pass from Tune (Baxa kick), :00.

TTU_T.Brooks 4 run (Wolff kick), :00.

HOU_FG Baxa 20, :00.

TTU_D.Smith 9 run, :00.

HOUTTU
First downs1534
Total Net Yards354469
Rushes-yards29-8845-118
Passing266351
Punt Returns1-352-3
Kickoff Returns3-401-19
Interceptions Ret.3-1261-11
Comp-Att-Int20-39-136-59-3
Sacked-Yards Lost2-156-49
Punts5-51.44-44.5
Fumbles-Lost1-12-0
Penalties-Yards11-1116-45
Time of Possession24:2935:12

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Houston, Campbell 16-80, Sneed 3-9, T.Henry 3-2, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Tune 6-(minus 2). Texas Tech, Brooks 18-80, D.Smith 21-29, Thompson 5-11, (Team) 1-(minus 2).

PASSING_Houston, Tune 20-39-1-266. Texas Tech, D.Smith 36-58-3-351, Price 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Houston, Dell 7-120, Campbell 4-54, T.Henry 3-32, Golden 2-25, Trahan 2-22, Manjack 1-10, Carter 1-3. Texas Tech, Bradley 6-50, Price 5-78, Martinez 5-76, Brooks 5-34, Cleveland 4-32, Thompson 4-16, Fouonji 2-19, Sparkman 2-16, X.White 1-13, King 1-11, Cupp 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Houston, Baxa 47. Texas Tech, Garcia 46, Wolff 45.

