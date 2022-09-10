|Houston
|0
|3
|7
|10
|10
|—
|30
|Texas Tech
|3
|14
|0
|3
|13
|—
|33
First Quarter
TTU_FG Wolff 25, 11:26.
Second Quarter
HOU_FG Baxa 24, 11:17.
TTU_Martinez 43 pass from D.Smith (Garcia kick), 10:10.
TTU_Price 54 pass from D.Smith (Garcia kick), :18.
Third Quarter
HOU_Campbell 2 run (Baxa kick), 13:24.
Fourth Quarter
HOU_J.Rogers 54 interception return (Baxa kick), 12:25.
HOU_FG Baxa 35, :37.
TTU_FG Wolff 47, :03.
First Overtime
HOU_Golden 15 pass from Tune (Baxa kick), :00.
TTU_T.Brooks 4 run (Wolff kick), :00.
HOU_FG Baxa 20, :00.
TTU_D.Smith 9 run, :00.
|HOU
|TTU
|First downs
|15
|34
|Total Net Yards
|354
|469
|Rushes-yards
|29-88
|45-118
|Passing
|266
|351
|Punt Returns
|1-35
|2-3
|Kickoff Returns
|3-40
|1-19
|Interceptions Ret.
|3-126
|1-11
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-39-1
|36-59-3
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-15
|6-49
|Punts
|5-51.4
|4-44.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|11-111
|6-45
|Time of Possession
|24:29
|35:12
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Houston, Campbell 16-80, Sneed 3-9, T.Henry 3-2, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Tune 6-(minus 2). Texas Tech, Brooks 18-80, D.Smith 21-29, Thompson 5-11, (Team) 1-(minus 2).
PASSING_Houston, Tune 20-39-1-266. Texas Tech, D.Smith 36-58-3-351, Price 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Houston, Dell 7-120, Campbell 4-54, T.Henry 3-32, Golden 2-25, Trahan 2-22, Manjack 1-10, Carter 1-3. Texas Tech, Bradley 6-50, Price 5-78, Martinez 5-76, Brooks 5-34, Cleveland 4-32, Thompson 4-16, Fouonji 2-19, Sparkman 2-16, X.White 1-13, King 1-11, Cupp 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Houston, Baxa 47. Texas Tech, Garcia 46, Wolff 45.
