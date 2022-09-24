Texas101473034
Texas Tech771010337

First Quarter

TEX_K.Robinson 35 pass from Card (Auburn kick), 13:36.

TTU_D.Smith 4 run (Wolff kick), 5:41.

TEX_FG Auburn 40, 1:52.

Second Quarter

TTU_Ta.Brooks 17 pass from D.Smith (Wolff kick), 12:06.

TEX_Worthy 39 pass from Card (Auburn kick), 6:07.

TEX_Bi.Robinson 8 run (Auburn kick), :24.

Third Quarter

TTU_FG Wolff 37, 8:16.

TEX_Bi.Robinson 40 run (Auburn kick), 4:27.

TTU_S.Thompson 1 run (Wolff kick), 1:55.

Fourth Quarter

TTU_Cupp 19 pass from D.Smith (Wolff kick), 7:54.

TTU_FG Wolff 45, :21.

TEX_FG Auburn 48, :00.

First Overtime

TTU_FG Wolff 20, :00.

A_60,975.

TEXTTU
First downs2031
Total Net Yards426480
Rushes-yards30-14944-149
Passing277331
Punt Returns1-71-20
Kickoff Returns1-303-66
Interceptions Ret.0-01-25
Comp-Att-Int20-30-138-56-0
Sacked-Yards Lost1-62-2
Punts3-27.3332-42.5
Fumbles-Lost1-12-0
Penalties-Yards5-425-31
Time of Possession24:0235:58

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Texas, B.Robinson 16-101, Card 3-24, R.Johnson 9-15, K.Robinson 2-9. Texas Tech, Thompson 17-70, D.Smith 15-43, Brooks 12-36.

PASSING_Texas, Card 20-30-1-277. Texas Tech, D.Smith 38-56-0-331.

RECEIVING_Texas, Sanders 5-40, Whittington 4-53, Worthy 3-50, R.Johnson 2-23, K.Robinson 1-35, Ta.Milton 1-28, B.Robinson 1-22, Cain 1-14, Hall 1-7, Helm 1-5. Texas Tech, Price 13-98, Cupp 4-65, Sparkman 4-35, Brooks 4-21, Martinez 3-14, Bradley 2-26, B.Boyd 2-20, X.White 2-11, Thompson 2-(minus 7), Cleveland 1-35, Tharp 1-13.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

