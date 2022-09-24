|Texas
|10
|14
|7
|3
|0
|—
|34
|Texas Tech
|7
|7
|10
|10
|3
|—
|37
First Quarter
TEX_K.Robinson 35 pass from Card (Auburn kick), 13:36.
TTU_D.Smith 4 run (Wolff kick), 5:41.
TEX_FG Auburn 40, 1:52.
Second Quarter
TTU_Ta.Brooks 17 pass from D.Smith (Wolff kick), 12:06.
TEX_Worthy 39 pass from Card (Auburn kick), 6:07.
TEX_Bi.Robinson 8 run (Auburn kick), :24.
Third Quarter
TTU_FG Wolff 37, 8:16.
TEX_Bi.Robinson 40 run (Auburn kick), 4:27.
TTU_S.Thompson 1 run (Wolff kick), 1:55.
Fourth Quarter
TTU_Cupp 19 pass from D.Smith (Wolff kick), 7:54.
TTU_FG Wolff 45, :21.
TEX_FG Auburn 48, :00.
First Overtime
TTU_FG Wolff 20, :00.
A_60,975.
|TEX
|TTU
|First downs
|20
|31
|Total Net Yards
|426
|480
|Rushes-yards
|30-149
|44-149
|Passing
|277
|331
|Punt Returns
|1-7
|1-20
|Kickoff Returns
|1-30
|3-66
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-25
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-30-1
|38-56-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-6
|2-2
|Punts
|3-27.333
|2-42.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-42
|5-31
|Time of Possession
|24:02
|35:58
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Texas, B.Robinson 16-101, Card 3-24, R.Johnson 9-15, K.Robinson 2-9. Texas Tech, Thompson 17-70, D.Smith 15-43, Brooks 12-36.
PASSING_Texas, Card 20-30-1-277. Texas Tech, D.Smith 38-56-0-331.
RECEIVING_Texas, Sanders 5-40, Whittington 4-53, Worthy 3-50, R.Johnson 2-23, K.Robinson 1-35, Ta.Milton 1-28, B.Robinson 1-22, Cain 1-14, Hall 1-7, Helm 1-5. Texas Tech, Price 13-98, Cupp 4-65, Sparkman 4-35, Brooks 4-21, Martinez 3-14, Bradley 2-26, B.Boyd 2-20, X.White 2-11, Thompson 2-(minus 7), Cleveland 1-35, Tharp 1-13.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.