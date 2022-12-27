MVSU (2-9)
Gibson 0-3 0-0 0, Harleaux 3-8 4-8 10, Mueck 1-6 1-2 3, Eagle Chasing 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 3-9 1-2 10, Hunt 1-6 0-0 2, Jones 1-1 0-0 3, Mahoney 4-10 3-4 11, Saffold 2-5 0-0 6, Totals 15-48 9-16 45
TEXAS TECH (12-1)
Ferrell 0-4 0-0 0, Gerlich 3-9 2-2 11, Tofaeono 5-8 0-1 10, Maupin 2-11 0-0 4, McKinney 5-9 0-0 10, Lewis 2-2 3-4 7, Chevalier 0-1 2-2 2, Freelon 1-5 0-0 2, Shavers 5-12 1-2 12, Ukkonen 3-7 0-0 7, Veitenheimer 0-0 0-0 0, Wenger 1-2 1-2 3, Totals 27-70 9-13 68
|MVSU
|5
|14
|12
|14
|—
|45
|Texas Tech
|12
|24
|15
|17
|—
|68
3-Point Goals_MVSU 6-14 (Gibson 0-1, Johnson 3-7, Hunt 0-2, Jones 1-1, Saffold 2-3), Texas Tech 5-27 (Ferrell 0-1, Gerlich 3-6, Maupin 0-6, McKinney 0-4, Shavers 1-5, Ukkonen 1-5). Assists_MVSU 7 (Hunt 3), Texas Tech 19 (Ferrell 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_MVSU 31 (Harleaux 9), Texas Tech 47 (Freelon 7). Total Fouls_MVSU 18, Texas Tech 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,281.
