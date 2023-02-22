WEST VIRGINIA (16-10)
Blacksten 1-3 0-0 2, Hemingway 5-13 3-4 15, Quinerly 8-22 4-7 21, Smith 2-15 6-8 11, Watson 4-13 1-2 11, Beh 1-2 0-0 2, Diggs 3-4 0-0 6, Bates 0-2 0-0 0, Nichols 0-1 0-0 0, Samuel 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 24-76 14-21 68
TEXAS TECH (17-11)
Ferrell 4-7 2-2 11, Gerlich 2-10 2-3 6, Tofaeono 0-0 0-0 0, Scott 4-16 4-6 13, Veitenheimer 0-1 0-0 0, Lewis 5-5 1-2 11, Chevalier 2-2 2-4 6, Freelon 2-4 1-1 5, Maupin 0-2 0-0 0, McKinney 4-5 5-5 13, Shavers 0-1 1-2 1, Ukkonen 1-3 0-0 3, Totals 24-56 18-25 69
|West Virginia
|21
|13
|5
|14
|7
|8
|—
|68
|Texas Tech
|13
|8
|15
|17
|7
|9
|—
|69
3-Point Goals_West Virginia 6-28 (Blacksten 0-1, Hemingway 2-6, Quinerly 1-5, Smith 1-7, Watson 2-6, Bates 0-2, Samuel 0-1), Texas Tech 3-19 (Ferrell 1-2, Gerlich 0-4, Scott 1-9, Veitenheimer 0-1, Ukkonen 1-3). Assists_West Virginia 11 (Quinerly 3, Watson 3), Texas Tech 10 (Ferrell 3). Fouled Out_Texas Tech Scott. Rebounds_West Virginia 47 (Watson 12), Texas Tech 41 (Scott 7). Total Fouls_West Virginia 24, Texas Tech 23. Technical Fouls_Texas Tech Team 1. A_2,711.
