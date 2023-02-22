|FG
|TEXAS TECH (17-11)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ferrell
|38
|4-7
|2-2
|0-2
|3
|2
|11
|Gerlich
|36
|2-10
|2-3
|0-4
|2
|2
|6
|Tofaeono
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|0
|Scott
|40
|4-16
|4-6
|1-7
|1
|5
|13
|Veitenheimer
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Lewis
|32
|5-5
|1-2
|0-6
|0
|1
|11
|Chevalier
|21
|2-2
|2-4
|1-4
|0
|2
|6
|Freelon
|14
|2-4
|1-1
|1-2
|1
|3
|5
|Maupin
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|McKinney
|22
|4-5
|5-5
|0-3
|1
|0
|13
|Shavers
|5
|0-1
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|Ukkonen
|22
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|3
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-6
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|250
|24-56
|18-25
|6-41
|10
|23
|69
Percentages: FG 42.857, FT .720.
3-Point Goals: 3-19, .158 (Ferrell 1-2, Scott 1-9, Ukkonen 1-3, Gerlich 0-4, Veitenheimer 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Freelon 1, Scott 1, Shavers 1)
Turnovers: 18 (Ferrell 4, Gerlich 4, Scott 3, Chevalier 2, Maupin 1, Shavers 1, Tofaeono 1, Ukkonen 1, Veitenheimer 1)
Steals: 5 (Ferrell 2, Chevalier 1, Gerlich 1, Veitenheimer 1)
Technical Fouls: 1 (Team 1)
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WEST VIRGINIA (16-10)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Blacksten
|11
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|Hemingway
|48
|5-13
|3-4
|1-6
|0
|4
|15
|Quinerly
|28
|8-22
|4-7
|3-4
|3
|4
|21
|Smith
|50
|2-15
|6-8
|3-10
|2
|2
|11
|Watson
|48
|4-13
|1-2
|5-12
|3
|4
|11
|Beh
|10
|1-2
|0-0
|3-3
|0
|4
|2
|Diggs
|29
|3-4
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|4
|6
|Bates
|20
|0-2
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|0
|0
|Nichols
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Samuel
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|250
|24-76
|14-21
|18-47
|11
|24
|68
Percentages: FG 31.579, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 6-28, .214 (Hemingway 2-6, Watson 2-6, Quinerly 1-5, Smith 1-7, Blacksten 0-1, Bates 0-2, Samuel 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Watson 1, Beh 1)
Turnovers: 13 (Hemingway 3, Bates 2, Blacksten 2, Smith 2, Watson 2, Diggs 1, Quinerly 1)
Steals: 9 (Blacksten 2, Quinerly 2, Bates 1, Diggs 1, Hemingway 1, Smith 1, Watson 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|West Virginia
|21
|13
|5
|14
|7
|8
|—
|68
|Texas Tech
|13
|8
|15
|17
|7
|9
|—
|69
A_2,711
Officials_Metta Christensen, Eric Brewton, Felicia Grinter
