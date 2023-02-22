FGFTReb
TEXAS TECH (17-11)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ferrell384-72-20-23211
Gerlich362-102-30-4226
Tofaeono40-00-00-2030
Scott404-164-61-71513
Veitenheimer80-10-00-0030
Lewis325-51-20-60111
Chevalier212-22-41-4026
Freelon142-41-11-2135
Maupin80-20-00-1010
McKinney224-55-50-31013
Shavers50-11-21-3011
Ukkonen221-30-00-1203
Team00-00-02-6000
Totals25024-5618-256-41102369

Percentages: FG 42.857, FT .720.

3-Point Goals: 3-19, .158 (Ferrell 1-2, Scott 1-9, Ukkonen 1-3, Gerlich 0-4, Veitenheimer 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Freelon 1, Scott 1, Shavers 1)

Turnovers: 18 (Ferrell 4, Gerlich 4, Scott 3, Chevalier 2, Maupin 1, Shavers 1, Tofaeono 1, Ukkonen 1, Veitenheimer 1)

Steals: 5 (Ferrell 2, Chevalier 1, Gerlich 1, Veitenheimer 1)

Technical Fouls: 1 (Team 1)

FGFTReb
WEST VIRGINIA (16-10)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Blacksten111-30-00-1102
Hemingway485-133-41-60415
Quinerly288-224-73-43421
Smith502-156-83-102211
Watson484-131-25-123411
Beh101-20-03-3042
Diggs293-40-02-3146
Bates200-20-00-3100
Nichols20-10-00-1020
Samuel40-10-01-1000
Team00-00-00-3000
Totals25024-7614-2118-47112468

Percentages: FG 31.579, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 6-28, .214 (Hemingway 2-6, Watson 2-6, Quinerly 1-5, Smith 1-7, Blacksten 0-1, Bates 0-2, Samuel 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Watson 1, Beh 1)

Turnovers: 13 (Hemingway 3, Bates 2, Blacksten 2, Smith 2, Watson 2, Diggs 1, Quinerly 1)

Steals: 9 (Blacksten 2, Quinerly 2, Bates 1, Diggs 1, Hemingway 1, Smith 1, Watson 1)

Technical Fouls: None

West Virginia21135147868
Texas Tech13815177969

A_2,711

Officials_Metta Christensen, Eric Brewton, Felicia Grinter

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you