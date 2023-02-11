FGFTReb
KANSAS ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Johnson373-112-32-8319
N'Guessan170-00-01-4140
Tomlin183-63-45-71510
Carter250-30-20-1010
Nowell395-197-70-24318
Sills315-91-41-41312
Iyiola161-15-62-5017
Massoud122-40-00-2136
Greene50-11-21-2011
Totals20019-5419-2812-35112263

Percentages: FG .352, FT .679.

3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Massoud 2-4, Sills 1-2, Tomlin 1-3, Johnson 1-4, Nowell 1-10, Carter 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Iyiola).

Turnovers: 23 (Nowell 7, Johnson 5, Sills 4, Tomlin 3, N'Guessan 2, Greene, Massoud).

Steals: 9 (Nowell 4, Tomlin 2, Iyiola, N'Guessan, Sills).

Technical Fouls: N'Guessan, 1:10 first.

FGFTReb
TEXAS TECHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Obanor252-55-61-60410
Fisher121-30-00-3032
Harmon317-165-80-34020
Tyson334-81-11-50211
Walton160-32-20-0032
Aimaq231-30-10-1242
Washington194-73-30-22413
D.Williams162-50-10-2215
Jennings131-31-23-4023
Allen121-21-10-3213
Totals20023-5518-255-29122471

Percentages: FG .418, FT .720.

3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Tyson 2-4, Washington 2-4, Obanor 1-3, D.Williams 1-4, Harmon 1-4, Allen 0-1, Fisher 0-2, Walton 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Jennings 2, Aimaq, Tyson).

Turnovers: 17 (Tyson 5, Washington 4, Obanor 3, Aimaq 2, Allen, Fisher, Harmon).

Steals: 14 (Washington 5, Aimaq 3, D.Williams 2, Allen, Fisher, Harmon, Tyson).

Technical Fouls: Obanor, 1:10 first.

Kansas St.263763
Texas Tech333871

A_12,973 (15,098).

