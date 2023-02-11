|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KANSAS ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Johnson
|37
|3-11
|2-3
|2-8
|3
|1
|9
|N'Guessan
|17
|0-0
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|4
|0
|Tomlin
|18
|3-6
|3-4
|5-7
|1
|5
|10
|Carter
|25
|0-3
|0-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Nowell
|39
|5-19
|7-7
|0-2
|4
|3
|18
|Sills
|31
|5-9
|1-4
|1-4
|1
|3
|12
|Iyiola
|16
|1-1
|5-6
|2-5
|0
|1
|7
|Massoud
|12
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|6
|Greene
|5
|0-1
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|200
|19-54
|19-28
|12-35
|11
|22
|63
Percentages: FG .352, FT .679.
3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Massoud 2-4, Sills 1-2, Tomlin 1-3, Johnson 1-4, Nowell 1-10, Carter 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Iyiola).
Turnovers: 23 (Nowell 7, Johnson 5, Sills 4, Tomlin 3, N'Guessan 2, Greene, Massoud).
Steals: 9 (Nowell 4, Tomlin 2, Iyiola, N'Guessan, Sills).
Technical Fouls: N'Guessan, 1:10 first.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS TECH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Obanor
|25
|2-5
|5-6
|1-6
|0
|4
|10
|Fisher
|12
|1-3
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|3
|2
|Harmon
|31
|7-16
|5-8
|0-3
|4
|0
|20
|Tyson
|33
|4-8
|1-1
|1-5
|0
|2
|11
|Walton
|16
|0-3
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|3
|2
|Aimaq
|23
|1-3
|0-1
|0-1
|2
|4
|2
|Washington
|19
|4-7
|3-3
|0-2
|2
|4
|13
|D.Williams
|16
|2-5
|0-1
|0-2
|2
|1
|5
|Jennings
|13
|1-3
|1-2
|3-4
|0
|2
|3
|Allen
|12
|1-2
|1-1
|0-3
|2
|1
|3
|Totals
|200
|23-55
|18-25
|5-29
|12
|24
|71
Percentages: FG .418, FT .720.
3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Tyson 2-4, Washington 2-4, Obanor 1-3, D.Williams 1-4, Harmon 1-4, Allen 0-1, Fisher 0-2, Walton 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Jennings 2, Aimaq, Tyson).
Turnovers: 17 (Tyson 5, Washington 4, Obanor 3, Aimaq 2, Allen, Fisher, Harmon).
Steals: 14 (Washington 5, Aimaq 3, D.Williams 2, Allen, Fisher, Harmon, Tyson).
Technical Fouls: Obanor, 1:10 first.
|Kansas St.
|26
|37
|—
|63
|Texas Tech
|33
|38
|—
|71
A_12,973 (15,098).
