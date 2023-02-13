TEXAS (20-6)
T.Allen 0-4 2-2 2, Disu 4-8 1-2 11, Mitchell 1-2 0-0 2, Carr 7-15 4-9 23, Hunter 3-8 2-2 9, Rice 3-9 0-0 8, Cunningham 3-9 0-0 7, Bishop 1-1 1-2 3, Morris 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 23-59 10-17 67.
TEXAS TECH (14-12)
Aimaq 6-9 0-0 12, Obanor 5-10 7-7 19, Harmon 9-17 4-4 25, Tyson 2-8 1-1 5, Walton 0-2 0-0 0, D.Williams 2-3 0-0 5, Fisher 2-5 0-0 4, Washington 0-1 0-0 0, K.Allen 0-1 0-0 0, Jennings 1-2 1-2 4. Totals 27-58 13-14 74.
Halftime_Texas Tech 44-35. 3-Point Goals_Texas 11-27 (Carr 5-9, Disu 2-2, Rice 2-7, Hunter 1-3, Cunningham 1-5, Morris 0-1), Texas Tech 7-14 (Harmon 3-4, Obanor 2-5, Jennings 1-1, D.Williams 1-1, Aimaq 0-1, K.Allen 0-1, Walton 0-1). Rebounds_Texas 23 (Disu 9), Texas Tech 38 (Aimaq 8). Assists_Texas 16 (Carr 6), Texas Tech 10 (Aimaq, Washington 3). Total Fouls_Texas 15, Texas Tech 15. A_14,241 (15,098).
