|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|T.Allen
|30
|0-4
|2-2
|2-5
|5
|2
|2
|Disu
|25
|4-8
|1-2
|2-9
|0
|3
|11
|Mitchell
|10
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Carr
|38
|7-15
|4-9
|1-2
|6
|3
|23
|Hunter
|30
|3-8
|2-2
|1-1
|2
|0
|9
|Rice
|24
|3-9
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|3
|8
|Cunningham
|21
|3-9
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|7
|Bishop
|15
|1-1
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|3
|Morris
|7
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|23-59
|10-17
|7-23
|16
|15
|67
Percentages: FG .390, FT .588.
3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Carr 5-9, Disu 2-2, Rice 2-7, Hunter 1-3, Cunningham 1-5, Morris 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Bishop, Disu).
Turnovers: 6 (Carr, Cunningham, Hunter, Morris, Rice, T.Allen).
Steals: 8 (Rice 3, Cunningham 2, Bishop, Carr, T.Allen).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS TECH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Aimaq
|29
|6-9
|0-0
|2-8
|3
|3
|12
|Obanor
|36
|5-10
|7-7
|2-7
|0
|3
|19
|Harmon
|34
|9-17
|4-4
|0-3
|2
|0
|25
|Tyson
|23
|2-8
|1-1
|3-6
|1
|4
|5
|Walton
|15
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|D.Williams
|22
|2-3
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|3
|5
|Fisher
|17
|2-5
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|1
|4
|Washington
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|0
|0
|K.Allen
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Jennings
|7
|1-2
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|4
|Totals
|200
|27-58
|13-14
|9-38
|10
|15
|74
Percentages: FG .466, FT .929.
3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Harmon 3-4, Obanor 2-5, D.Williams 1-1, Jennings 1-1, Aimaq 0-1, K.Allen 0-1, Walton 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Obanor 3, Aimaq, Harmon, K.Allen, Walton).
Turnovers: 12 (Washington 5, Aimaq 3, D.Williams, K.Allen, Tyson, Walton).
Steals: 4 (Fisher, Harmon, Walton, Washington).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Texas
|35
|32
|—
|67
|Texas Tech
|44
|30
|—
|74
A_14,241 (15,098).
