T.Allen300-42-22-5522
Disu254-81-22-90311
Mitchell101-20-00-0002
Carr387-154-91-26323
Hunter303-82-21-1209
Rice243-90-00-2238
Cunningham213-90-01-2117
Bishop151-11-20-1023
Morris71-30-00-1012
Totals20023-5910-177-23161567

Percentages: FG .390, FT .588.

3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Carr 5-9, Disu 2-2, Rice 2-7, Hunter 1-3, Cunningham 1-5, Morris 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Bishop, Disu).

Turnovers: 6 (Carr, Cunningham, Hunter, Morris, Rice, T.Allen).

Steals: 8 (Rice 3, Cunningham 2, Bishop, Carr, T.Allen).

Technical Fouls: None.

TEXAS TECH
Aimaq296-90-02-83312
Obanor365-107-72-70319
Harmon349-174-40-32025
Tyson232-81-13-6145
Walton150-20-00-1110
D.Williams222-30-00-3035
Fisher172-50-00-5014
Washington90-10-00-1300
K.Allen80-10-01-3000
Jennings71-21-21-1004
Totals20027-5813-149-38101574

Percentages: FG .466, FT .929.

3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Harmon 3-4, Obanor 2-5, D.Williams 1-1, Jennings 1-1, Aimaq 0-1, K.Allen 0-1, Walton 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Obanor 3, Aimaq, Harmon, K.Allen, Walton).

Turnovers: 12 (Washington 5, Aimaq 3, D.Williams, K.Allen, Tyson, Walton).

Steals: 4 (Fisher, Harmon, Walton, Washington).

Technical Fouls: None.

Texas353267
Texas Tech443074

A_14,241 (15,098).

