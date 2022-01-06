FGFTReb
TEXAS TECH (8-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Thomas274-114-64-130512
Tofaeono171-13-52-5045
Gray365-1113-171-71323
Scott225-69-100-12321
Veitenheimer251-30-00-0312
Embry141-12-20-1004
Gerlich180-20-00-3310
Faye180-02-22-11032
Hightower70-00-00-0010
McKinney132-31-20-2115
Wenger30-00-00-0020
Team00-00-01-1000
Totals20019-3834-4410-44102474

Percentages: FG 50.000, FT .773.

3-Point Goals: 2-5, .400 (Scott 2-3, Gray 0-1, McKinney 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 9 (Faye 3, Gray 2, Tofaeono 1, Gerlich 1, McKinney 1, Wenger 1)

Turnovers: 26 (Gray 5, Gerlich 5, Thomas 4, Scott 3, Tofaeono 2, Veitenheimer 2, Embry 2, Faye 2, Hightower 1)

Steals: 9 (Gray 3, Scott 2, Veitenheimer 2, Tofaeono 1, Hightower 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
TEXAS (10-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ebo130-40-23-6230
Gaston213-82-24-5058
Allen-Taylor183-60-01-1157
Harmon322-115-60-34210
Warren273-73-62-21411
Lattimore160-40-02-4130
Moore192-52-31-2126
Hunter80-10-00-0000
Matharu215-170-03-50412
Holle142-50-01-1034
King-Hawea101-40-01-1033
Masudi10-00-00-0000
Team00-00-03-3000
Totals20021-7212-1921-33103461

Percentages: FG 29.167, FT .632.

3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Warren 2-4, Matharu 2-9, Allen-Taylor 1-3, Harmon 1-3, King-Hawea 1-2, Hunter 0-1, Holle 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Gaston 3, Allen-Taylor 1)

Turnovers: 15 (Harmon 4, Matharu 3, Ebo 2, Team 2, Warren 1, Lattimore 1, Moore 1, Hunter 1)

Steals: 13 (Warren 5, Harmon 3, Moore 2, Gaston 1, Allen-Taylor 1, King-Hawea 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Texas Tech1816211974
Texas1119121961

A_2,723

Officials_Eric Brewton, Maj Forsberg, Felicia Grinter

