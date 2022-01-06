|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS TECH (8-5)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Thomas
|27
|4-11
|4-6
|4-13
|0
|5
|12
|Tofaeono
|17
|1-1
|3-5
|2-5
|0
|4
|5
|Gray
|36
|5-11
|13-17
|1-7
|1
|3
|23
|Scott
|22
|5-6
|9-10
|0-1
|2
|3
|21
|Veitenheimer
|25
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|1
|2
|Embry
|14
|1-1
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|4
|Gerlich
|18
|0-2
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|1
|0
|Faye
|18
|0-0
|2-2
|2-11
|0
|3
|2
|Hightower
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|McKinney
|13
|2-3
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|1
|5
|Wenger
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-38
|34-44
|10-44
|10
|24
|74
Percentages: FG 50.000, FT .773.
3-Point Goals: 2-5, .400 (Scott 2-3, Gray 0-1, McKinney 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 9 (Faye 3, Gray 2, Tofaeono 1, Gerlich 1, McKinney 1, Wenger 1)
Turnovers: 26 (Gray 5, Gerlich 5, Thomas 4, Scott 3, Tofaeono 2, Veitenheimer 2, Embry 2, Faye 2, Hightower 1)
Steals: 9 (Gray 3, Scott 2, Veitenheimer 2, Tofaeono 1, Hightower 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS (10-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ebo
|13
|0-4
|0-2
|3-6
|2
|3
|0
|Gaston
|21
|3-8
|2-2
|4-5
|0
|5
|8
|Allen-Taylor
|18
|3-6
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|5
|7
|Harmon
|32
|2-11
|5-6
|0-3
|4
|2
|10
|Warren
|27
|3-7
|3-6
|2-2
|1
|4
|11
|Lattimore
|16
|0-4
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|3
|0
|Moore
|19
|2-5
|2-3
|1-2
|1
|2
|6
|Hunter
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Matharu
|21
|5-17
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|4
|12
|Holle
|14
|2-5
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|3
|4
|King-Hawea
|10
|1-4
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|3
|3
|Masudi
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-72
|12-19
|21-33
|10
|34
|61
Percentages: FG 29.167, FT .632.
3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Warren 2-4, Matharu 2-9, Allen-Taylor 1-3, Harmon 1-3, King-Hawea 1-2, Hunter 0-1, Holle 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Gaston 3, Allen-Taylor 1)
Turnovers: 15 (Harmon 4, Matharu 3, Ebo 2, Team 2, Warren 1, Lattimore 1, Moore 1, Hunter 1)
Steals: 13 (Warren 5, Harmon 3, Moore 2, Gaston 1, Allen-Taylor 1, King-Hawea 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Texas Tech
|18
|16
|21
|19
|—
|74
|Texas
|11
|19
|12
|19
|—
|61
A_2,723
Officials_Eric Brewton, Maj Forsberg, Felicia Grinter