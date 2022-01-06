TEXAS TECH (8-5)
Thomas 4-11 4-6 12, Tofaeono 1-1 3-5 5, Gray 5-11 13-17 23, Scott 5-6 9-10 21, Veitenheimer 1-3 0-0 2, Embry 1-1 2-2 4, Gerlich 0-2 0-0 0, Faye 0-0 2-2 2, Hightower 0-0 0-0 0, McKinney 2-3 1-2 5, Wenger 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-38 34-44 74
TEXAS (10-2)
Ebo 0-4 0-2 0, Gaston 3-8 2-2 8, Allen-Taylor 3-6 0-0 7, Harmon 2-11 5-6 10, Warren 3-7 3-6 11, Lattimore 0-4 0-0 0, Moore 2-5 2-3 6, Hunter 0-1 0-0 0, Matharu 5-17 0-0 12, Holle 2-5 0-0 4, King-Hawea 1-4 0-0 3, Masudi 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-72 12-19 61
|Texas Tech
|18
|16
|21
|19
|—
|74
|Texas
|11
|19
|12
|19
|—
|61
3-Point Goals_Texas Tech 2-5 (Gray 0-1, Scott 2-3, McKinney 0-1), Texas 7-23 (Allen-Taylor 1-3, Harmon 1-3, Warren 2-4, Hunter 0-1, Matharu 2-9, Holle 0-1, King-Hawea 1-2). Assists_Texas Tech 10 (Veitenheimer 3), Texas 10 (Harmon 4). Fouled Out_Texas Tech Thomas, Texas Gaston, Allen-Taylor. Rebounds_Texas Tech 44 (Thomas 4-13), Texas 33 (Gaston 4-5). Total Fouls_Texas Tech 24, Texas 34. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,723.