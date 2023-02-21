TEXAS TECH (16-12)
Aimaq 9-15 0-1 19, Obanor 4-7 2-2 11, Harmon 4-8 0-3 8, Isaacs 4-6 0-0 11, Tyson 7-8 2-2 18, Washington 0-0 3-4 3, Fisher 1-3 2-2 4, Jennings 0-0 0-0 0, D.Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Walton 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-47 9-14 74.
OKLAHOMA (13-15)
Hill 5-9 3-4 14, T.Groves 5-7 4-4 16, Oweh 2-9 0-0 4, Sherfield 3-13 1-2 10, Uzan 3-7 2-2 10, Bamisile 2-8 0-1 5, Godwin 1-2 2-2 4, J.Groves 0-3 0-0 0, Noland 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-59 12-15 63.
Halftime_Texas Tech 33-31. 3-Point Goals_Texas Tech 7-12 (Isaacs 3-5, Tyson 2-2, Aimaq 1-2, Obanor 1-3), Oklahoma 9-33 (Sherfield 3-11, T.Groves 2-3, Uzan 2-4, Hill 1-3, Bamisile 1-7, Noland 0-1, J.Groves 0-2, Oweh 0-2). Rebounds_Texas Tech 36 (Aimaq 10), Oklahoma 19 (T.Groves 6). Assists_Texas Tech 11 (Harmon 4), Oklahoma 13 (Hill 4). Total Fouls_Texas Tech 17, Oklahoma 12. A_5,203 (11,562).
