|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS TECH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Aimaq
|32
|9-15
|0-1
|3-10
|2
|4
|19
|Obanor
|30
|4-7
|2-2
|1-7
|0
|3
|11
|Harmon
|32
|4-8
|0-3
|0-2
|4
|1
|8
|Isaacs
|31
|4-6
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|11
|Tyson
|36
|7-8
|2-2
|1-8
|3
|1
|18
|Washington
|12
|0-0
|3-4
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Fisher
|10
|1-3
|2-2
|0-4
|0
|2
|4
|Jennings
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|D.Williams
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Walton
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Allen
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-47
|9-14
|5-36
|11
|17
|74
Percentages: FG .617, FT .643.
3-Point Goals: 7-12, .583 (Isaacs 3-5, Tyson 2-2, Aimaq 1-2, Obanor 1-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Obanor).
Turnovers: 16 (Tyson 4, Harmon 3, Aimaq 2, Isaacs 2, Obanor 2, Allen, D.Williams, Washington).
Steals: 4 (Harmon 2, Fisher, Washington).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OKLAHOMA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hill
|37
|5-9
|3-4
|1-4
|4
|3
|14
|T.Groves
|30
|5-7
|4-4
|3-6
|1
|3
|16
|Oweh
|19
|2-9
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|4
|Sherfield
|34
|3-13
|1-2
|0-2
|3
|0
|10
|Uzan
|36
|3-7
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|2
|10
|Bamisile
|20
|2-8
|0-1
|0-1
|3
|0
|5
|Godwin
|9
|1-2
|2-2
|2-3
|0
|2
|4
|J.Groves
|8
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Noland
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-59
|12-15
|6-19
|13
|12
|63
Percentages: FG .356, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 9-33, .273 (Sherfield 3-11, T.Groves 2-3, Uzan 2-4, Hill 1-3, Bamisile 1-7, Noland 0-1, J.Groves 0-2, Oweh 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Oweh).
Turnovers: 8 (Godwin 2, Hill 2, Uzan 2, Sherfield, T.Groves).
Steals: 10 (Hill 2, Oweh 2, T.Groves 2, Uzan 2, Bamisile, Sherfield).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Texas Tech
|33
|41
|—
|74
|Oklahoma
|31
|32
|—
|63
A_5,203 (11,562).
