FGFTReb
TEXAS TECHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Aimaq329-150-13-102419
Obanor304-72-21-70311
Harmon324-80-30-2418
Isaacs314-60-00-21211
Tyson367-82-21-83118
Washington120-03-40-1003
Fisher101-32-20-4024
Jennings80-00-00-0110
D.Williams50-00-00-0010
Walton30-00-00-1010
Allen10-00-00-1010
Totals20029-479-145-36111774

Percentages: FG .617, FT .643.

3-Point Goals: 7-12, .583 (Isaacs 3-5, Tyson 2-2, Aimaq 1-2, Obanor 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Obanor).

Turnovers: 16 (Tyson 4, Harmon 3, Aimaq 2, Isaacs 2, Obanor 2, Allen, D.Williams, Washington).

Steals: 4 (Harmon 2, Fisher, Washington).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
OKLAHOMAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hill375-93-41-44314
T.Groves305-74-43-61316
Oweh192-90-00-1024
Sherfield343-131-20-23010
Uzan363-72-20-21210
Bamisile202-80-10-1305
Godwin91-22-22-3024
J.Groves80-30-00-0000
Noland70-10-00-0100
Totals20021-5912-156-19131263

Percentages: FG .356, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 9-33, .273 (Sherfield 3-11, T.Groves 2-3, Uzan 2-4, Hill 1-3, Bamisile 1-7, Noland 0-1, J.Groves 0-2, Oweh 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Oweh).

Turnovers: 8 (Godwin 2, Hill 2, Uzan 2, Sherfield, T.Groves).

Steals: 10 (Hill 2, Oweh 2, T.Groves 2, Uzan 2, Bamisile, Sherfield).

Technical Fouls: None.

Texas Tech334174
Oklahoma313263

A_5,203 (11,562).

