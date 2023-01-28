|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS TECH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Batcho
|32
|2-8
|4-4
|4-7
|2
|1
|8
|Obanor
|36
|8-15
|3-5
|1-4
|0
|2
|22
|Harmon
|34
|5-10
|2-2
|1-4
|8
|2
|14
|Tyson
|23
|1-4
|2-4
|2-7
|1
|2
|4
|Walton
|21
|6-7
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|3
|17
|Fisher
|22
|2-5
|1-2
|3-9
|0
|1
|5
|D.Williams
|13
|1-2
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|2
|5
|Washington
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Allen
|6
|0-1
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|1
|1
|Jennings
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-54
|15-21
|14-35
|14
|17
|76
Percentages: FG .463, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 11-18, .611 (Walton 5-6, Obanor 3-6, Harmon 2-2, D.Williams 1-1, Allen 0-1, Fisher 0-1, Washington 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Batcho 2, Fisher, Jennings, Obanor).
Turnovers: 10 (Harmon 2, Tyson 2, Batcho, Fisher, Jennings, Obanor, Walton, Washington).
Steals: 9 (Allen 2, Fisher 2, Tyson 2, Batcho, D.Williams, Jennings).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LSU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Fountain
|23
|3-5
|4-4
|3-6
|0
|3
|10
|K.Williams
|34
|5-18
|2-3
|4-9
|1
|4
|14
|Hayes
|26
|4-9
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|9
|Miller
|34
|6-12
|3-4
|1-3
|1
|4
|20
|J.Williams
|31
|1-8
|0-0
|3-5
|4
|1
|2
|Hannibal
|20
|2-3
|3-4
|1-2
|1
|1
|7
|Reed
|15
|0-0
|3-4
|2-3
|0
|1
|3
|Hill
|9
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|3
|Coleman
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-59
|15-19
|15-31
|10
|16
|68
Percentages: FG .373, FT .789.
3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Miller 5-10, K.Williams 2-5, Hill 1-2, Hayes 1-4, Fountain 0-1, J.Williams 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (K.Williams 2, Fountain, Reed).
Turnovers: 10 (Hayes 2, Hill 2, J.Williams 2, Miller 2, Hannibal, Reed).
Steals: 6 (Miller 2, Hannibal, Hayes, J.Williams, K.Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Texas Tech
|41
|35
|—
|76
|LSU
|33
|35
|—
|68
A_9,939 (13,215).
