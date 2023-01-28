FGFTReb
TEXAS TECHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Batcho322-84-44-7218
Obanor368-153-51-40222
Harmon345-102-21-48214
Tyson231-42-42-7124
Walton216-70-01-10317
Fisher222-51-23-9015
D.Williams131-22-20-0125
Washington70-10-00-0120
Allen60-11-20-1111
Jennings60-10-02-2010
Totals20025-5415-2114-35141776

Percentages: FG .463, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 11-18, .611 (Walton 5-6, Obanor 3-6, Harmon 2-2, D.Williams 1-1, Allen 0-1, Fisher 0-1, Washington 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Batcho 2, Fisher, Jennings, Obanor).

Turnovers: 10 (Harmon 2, Tyson 2, Batcho, Fisher, Jennings, Obanor, Walton, Washington).

Steals: 9 (Allen 2, Fisher 2, Tyson 2, Batcho, D.Williams, Jennings).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
LSUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Fountain233-54-43-60310
K.Williams345-182-34-91414
Hayes264-90-00-2129
Miller346-123-41-31420
J.Williams311-80-03-5412
Hannibal202-33-41-2117
Reed150-03-42-3013
Hill91-30-00-0103
Coleman80-10-01-1100
Totals20022-5915-1915-31101668

Percentages: FG .373, FT .789.

3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Miller 5-10, K.Williams 2-5, Hill 1-2, Hayes 1-4, Fountain 0-1, J.Williams 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (K.Williams 2, Fountain, Reed).

Turnovers: 10 (Hayes 2, Hill 2, J.Williams 2, Miller 2, Hannibal, Reed).

Steals: 6 (Miller 2, Hannibal, Hayes, J.Williams, K.Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

Texas Tech413576
LSU333568

A_9,939 (13,215).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you