TEXAS TECH (13-3)
Ferrell 2-4 0-0 4, Gerlich 4-7 8-9 16, Lewis 3-7 0-0 6, Scott 7-15 4-5 20, Shavers 2-6 2-2 6, Tofaeono 2-3 1-2 5, Chevalier 0-0 0-0 0, Maupin 4-11 4-4 14, McKinney 1-2 2-2 4, Veitenheimer 1-1 0-0 3, Wenger 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-56 21-24 78
TCU (6-8)
Cravens 1-5 0-0 2, Godfrey 4-8 1-2 9, Makolo 2-6 2-6 6, Manumaleuga 0-5 0-0 0, Taiwo 9-17 7-8 33, Ibeh 5-5 3-6 13, Morris 0-0 1-2 1, Roberson 0-0 0-0 0, Fisher 1-5 0-2 3, Bradley 1-1 0-0 3, White 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-52 14-26 70
|Texas Tech
|16
|14
|20
|28
|—
|78
|TCU
|16
|15
|16
|23
|—
|70
3-Point Goals_Texas Tech 5-14 (Ferrell 0-1, Gerlich 0-1, Scott 2-6, Shavers 0-1, Maupin 2-3, McKinney 0-1, Veitenheimer 1-1), TCU 10-21 (Godfrey 0-2, Manumaleuga 0-2, Taiwo 8-13, Fisher 1-3, Bradley 1-1). Assists_Texas Tech 13 (Gerlich 5), TCU 13 (Fisher 5). Fouled Out_Texas Tech Ferrell, Veitenheimer, TCU Manumaleuga. Rebounds_Texas Tech 31 (Ferrell 7, Gerlich 7), TCU 32 (Makolo 10). Total Fouls_Texas Tech 23, TCU 24. Technical Fouls_Texas Tech Ferrell 1, Scott 2, TCU Manumaleuga 1, Morris 1, Taiwo 1. A_2,507.
