FGFTReb
TEXAS TECH (13-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ferrell212-40-01-7454
Gerlich304-78-91-75316
Lewis123-70-00-1046
Scott317-154-51-31220
Shavers192-62-21-6006
Tofaeono112-31-20-1035
Chevalier20-00-00-0000
Maupin304-114-40-10014
McKinney161-22-20-0014
Veitenheimer261-10-00-2353
Wenger20-00-00-0000
Team00-00-03-3000
Totals20026-5621-247-31132378

Percentages: FG 46.429, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Scott 2-6, Maupin 2-3, Veitenheimer 1-1, Ferrell 0-1, Gerlich 0-1, Shavers 0-1, McKinney 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 6 (Lewis 2, Tofaeono 2, Ferrell 1, Gerlich 1)

Turnovers: 15 (Scott 5, Gerlich 2, Lewis 2, Maupin 2, Chevalier 1, Ferrell 1, McKinney 1, Wenger 1)

Steals: 7 (Scott 3, Ferrell 1, Maupin 1, Shavers 1, Veitenheimer 1)

Technical Fouls: 3 (Scott 2, Ferrell 1)

FGFTReb
TCU (6-8)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cravens191-50-02-3122
Godfrey234-81-20-3139
Makolo292-62-63-10236
Manumaleuga230-50-00-2250
Taiwo409-177-80-30333
Ibeh165-53-62-30413
Morris60-01-20-0111
Roberson50-00-00-0100
Fisher281-50-20-5513
Bradley91-10-00-0023
White20-00-00-1000
Team00-00-00-2000
Totals20023-5214-267-32132470

Percentages: FG 44.231, FT .538.

3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Taiwo 8-13, Fisher 1-3, Bradley 1-1, Godfrey 0-2, Manumaleuga 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 7 (Cravens 2, Ibeh 2, Bradley 1, Makolo 1, Roberson 1)

Turnovers: 18 (Fisher 4, Godfrey 3, Makolo 3, Manumaleuga 3, Bradley 2, Taiwo 2, Ibeh 1)

Steals: 7 (Taiwo 3, Ibeh 2, Godfrey 1, Manumaleuga 1)

Technical Fouls: 3 (Manumaleuga 1, Morris 1, Taiwo 1)

Texas Tech1614202878
TCU1615162370

A_2,507

Officials_Demoya Pugh, Roy Gulbeyan, Maj Forsberg

