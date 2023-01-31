|FG
|FT
|Reb
|IOWA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Osunniyi
|26
|2-4
|2-4
|1-6
|0
|3
|6
|Grill
|37
|8-12
|0-0
|1-3
|3
|4
|24
|Holmes
|33
|3-12
|2-4
|1-2
|2
|4
|9
|Kalscheur
|45
|8-19
|3-7
|3-7
|2
|4
|19
|Lipsey
|40
|4-6
|3-4
|0-5
|4
|5
|11
|Jones
|18
|1-3
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|2
|4
|T.King
|16
|1-2
|0-0
|4-7
|0
|3
|2
|Watson
|10
|1-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|3
|2
|Totals
|225
|28-59
|12-21
|11-36
|11
|28
|77
Percentages: FG .475, FT .571.
3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Grill 8-12, Holmes 1-7, Lipsey 0-1, Osunniyi 0-1, Kalscheur 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Osunniyi 3, Watson 2, Jones).
Turnovers: 17 (Holmes 4, Kalscheur 4, Lipsey 4, Grill 3, Jones, Osunniyi).
Steals: 6 (Kalscheur 2, Lipsey 2, Grill, Holmes).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS TECH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Batcho
|11
|0-1
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|Obanor
|42
|5-11
|11-15
|5-13
|1
|3
|24
|Harmon
|36
|5-17
|6-8
|0-4
|5
|1
|16
|Tyson
|36
|4-9
|2-3
|3-9
|2
|3
|11
|Walton
|22
|2-7
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|5
|Washington
|26
|3-5
|2-4
|0-1
|1
|1
|8
|D.Williams
|18
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|4
|4
|Fisher
|14
|0-2
|3-4
|1-3
|1
|0
|3
|Jennings
|12
|2-4
|2-3
|1-1
|0
|0
|6
|Allen
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|225
|24-60
|26-37
|12-35
|12
|15
|80
Percentages: FG .400, FT .703.
3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Obanor 3-5, Allen 1-1, Tyson 1-4, Walton 1-5, D.Williams 0-1, Fisher 0-1, Washington 0-2, Harmon 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 8 (Obanor 3, Batcho, D.Williams, Harmon, Jennings, Tyson).
Steals: 9 (Tyson 4, Washington 2, D.Williams, Harmon, Obanor).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Iowa St.
|39
|32
|6
|—
|77
|Texas Tech
|22
|49
|9
|—
|80
A_10,428 (15,098).
