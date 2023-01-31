FGFTReb
IOWA ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Osunniyi262-42-41-6036
Grill378-120-01-33424
Holmes333-122-41-2249
Kalscheur458-193-73-72419
Lipsey404-63-40-54511
Jones181-32-20-3024
T.King161-20-04-7032
Watson101-10-01-3032
Totals22528-5912-2111-36112877

Percentages: FG .475, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Grill 8-12, Holmes 1-7, Lipsey 0-1, Osunniyi 0-1, Kalscheur 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Osunniyi 3, Watson 2, Jones).

Turnovers: 17 (Holmes 4, Kalscheur 4, Lipsey 4, Grill 3, Jones, Osunniyi).

Steals: 6 (Kalscheur 2, Lipsey 2, Grill, Holmes).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
TEXAS TECHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Batcho110-10-02-3100
Obanor425-1111-155-131324
Harmon365-176-80-45116
Tyson364-92-33-92311
Walton222-70-00-1135
Washington263-52-40-1118
D.Williams182-30-00-0044
Fisher140-23-41-3103
Jennings122-42-31-1006
Allen81-10-00-0003
Totals22524-6026-3712-35121580

Percentages: FG .400, FT .703.

3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Obanor 3-5, Allen 1-1, Tyson 1-4, Walton 1-5, D.Williams 0-1, Fisher 0-1, Washington 0-2, Harmon 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 8 (Obanor 3, Batcho, D.Williams, Harmon, Jennings, Tyson).

Steals: 9 (Tyson 4, Washington 2, D.Williams, Harmon, Obanor).

Technical Fouls: None.

Iowa St.3932677
Texas Tech2249980

A_10,428 (15,098).

