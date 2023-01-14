|FG
|TEXAS TECH (14-4)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ferrell
|25
|1-5
|0-1
|2-7
|7
|2
|2
|Gerlich
|27
|3-6
|2-2
|0-3
|3
|4
|8
|McKinney
|24
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Scott
|31
|9-14
|17-19
|3-11
|2
|0
|37
|Shavers
|35
|10-16
|2-2
|0-4
|1
|2
|26
|Lewis
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Tofaeono
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Chevalier
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Freelon
|19
|4-6
|0-0
|2-2
|1
|2
|8
|Maupin
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Ukkonen
|2
|0-0
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|0
|1
|Veitenheimer
|25
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|0
|Wenger
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-53
|22-26
|11-37
|16
|15
|85
Percentages: FG 52.8, FT 84.6.
3-Point Goals: 7-16, 43.8 (Shavers 4-7, Scott 2-5, McKinney 1-3, Gerlich 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Ferrell 1)
Turnovers: 15 (Gerlich 4, Ferrell 2, Freelon 2, Maupin 2, McKinney 1, Scott 1, Shavers 1, Chevalier 1, Ukkonen 1)
Steals: 7 (Ferrell 2, Veitenheimer 2, Gerlich 1, Scott 1, Shavers 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KANSAS ST. (12-6)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Shematsi
|25
|4-8
|0-0
|1-4
|3
|5
|10
|Brylee Glenn
|31
|8-13
|5-7
|0-1
|2
|3
|24
|Jaelyn Glenn
|33
|3-10
|0-0
|1-5
|6
|3
|8
|Gregory
|33
|0-7
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Sundell
|30
|4-7
|3-4
|2-5
|2
|4
|11
|Maupin
|10
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|2
|Dallinger
|13
|2-3
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|2
|5
|Ebert
|19
|1-5
|1-2
|1-4
|2
|3
|3
|Gatewood
|2
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Parks
|2
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Greer
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-58
|12-16
|6-23
|15
|21
|65
Percentages: FG 39.7, FT 75.0.
3-Point Goals: 7-30, 23.3 (B.Glenn 3-7, Shematsi 2-5, J.Glenn 2-7, Gregory 0-5, Sundell 0-2, Dallinger 0-1, Ebert 0-2, Parks 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Sundell 1, Maupin 1, Dallinger 1)
Turnovers: 12 (B.Glenn 4, Ebert 4, Sundell 2, J.Glenn 1, Gregory 1)
Steals: 8 (B.Glenn 2, Maupin 2, Shematsi 1, Dallinger 1, Ebert 1, Greer 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Texas Tech
|20
|24
|22
|19
|—
|85
|Kansas St.
|12
|19
|17
|17
|—
|65
A_4,881
Officials_Kevin Pethtel, Natasha Curry, Greg Small
