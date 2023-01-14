FGFTReb
TEXAS TECH (14-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ferrell251-50-12-7722
Gerlich273-62-20-3348
McKinney241-40-00-1003
Scott319-1417-193-112037
Shavers3510-162-20-41226
Lewis20-00-00-0020
Tofaeono10-00-00-0000
Chevalier20-00-00-0010
Freelon194-60-02-2128
Maupin50-10-00-0100
Ukkonen20-01-21-2001
Veitenheimer250-00-01-3120
Wenger20-10-00-1000
Team00-00-02-3000
Totals20028-5322-2611-37161585

Percentages: FG 52.8, FT 84.6.

3-Point Goals: 7-16, 43.8 (Shavers 4-7, Scott 2-5, McKinney 1-3, Gerlich 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Ferrell 1)

Turnovers: 15 (Gerlich 4, Ferrell 2, Freelon 2, Maupin 2, McKinney 1, Scott 1, Shavers 1, Chevalier 1, Ukkonen 1)

Steals: 7 (Ferrell 2, Veitenheimer 2, Gerlich 1, Scott 1, Shavers 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
KANSAS ST. (12-6)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Shematsi254-80-01-43510
Brylee Glenn318-135-70-12324
Jaelyn Glenn333-100-01-5638
Gregory330-72-20-1012
Sundell304-73-42-52411
Maupin101-10-00-2002
Dallinger132-31-10-0025
Ebert191-51-21-4233
Gatewood20-20-00-0000
Parks20-20-00-0000
Greer20-00-00-0000
Team00-00-01-1000
Totals20023-5812-166-23152165

Percentages: FG 39.7, FT 75.0.

3-Point Goals: 7-30, 23.3 (B.Glenn 3-7, Shematsi 2-5, J.Glenn 2-7, Gregory 0-5, Sundell 0-2, Dallinger 0-1, Ebert 0-2, Parks 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Sundell 1, Maupin 1, Dallinger 1)

Turnovers: 12 (B.Glenn 4, Ebert 4, Sundell 2, J.Glenn 1, Gregory 1)

Steals: 8 (B.Glenn 2, Maupin 2, Shematsi 1, Dallinger 1, Ebert 1, Greer 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Texas Tech2024221985
Kansas St.1219171765

A_4,881

Officials_Kevin Pethtel, Natasha Curry, Greg Small

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you