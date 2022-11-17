COLORADO (3-1)
Vonleh 2-6 0-0 4, Miller 8-12 5-6 24, Formann 4-6 2-2 12, Jones 4-6 1-3 9, Sherrod 6-9 7-8 21, McLeod 0-1 0-2 0, Whittaker 0-2 2-2 2, Sadler 2-8 3-5 8, Wynn 1-3 1-2 3, Wetta 0-4 2-2 2, Totals 27-57 23-32 85
TEXAS TECH (2-1)
Gerlich 1-6 8-8 10, Tofaeono 1-3 2-2 4, McKinney 8-15 3-3 22, Scott 1-5 11-14 14, Veitenheimer 0-0 0-0 0, Lewis 5-5 1-2 11, Chevalier 0-1 0-0 0, Freelon 0-1 0-0 0, Maupin 4-10 8-8 20, Ukkonen 0-0 0-0 0, Shavers 0-2 0-0 0, Wenger 1-2 3-4 5, Totals 21-50 36-41 86
|Colorado
|27
|14
|21
|18
|5
|—
|85
|Texas Tech
|20
|14
|24
|22
|6
|—
|86
3-Point Goals_Colorado 8-20 (Vonleh 0-1, Miller 3-4, Formann 2-4, Jones 0-1, Sherrod 2-3, Sadler 1-3, Wynn 0-2, Wetta 0-2), Texas Tech 8-15 (Gerlich 0-1, McKinney 3-5, Scott 1-3, Maupin 4-6). Assists_Colorado 7 (Jones 3, Sherrod 3), Texas Tech 11 (Gerlich 4). Fouled Out_Colorado Formann, Sherrod, Wynn, Texas Tech Tofaeono. Rebounds_Colorado 31 (Miller 12), Texas Tech 32 (Lewis 5, Tofaeono 5). Total Fouls_Colorado 34, Texas Tech 24. Technical Fouls_Texas Tech Team 1. A_3,316.
