ALABAMA ST. ()
Brooks 2-2 0-0 4, Tillis 4-9 0-0 9, Crawford 6-19 8-9 22, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Steele 5-12 0-0 13, Harris 3-5 0-0 6, Bolton 0-0 0-0 0, Sanders 1-5 0-0 2, Totals 21-53 8-9 56
TEXAS TECH ()
Gerlich 2-4 0-1 5, Maupin 5-8 5-7 17, McKinney 7-7 0-0 19, Scott 1-7 3-4 6, Shavers 6-11 0-0 13, Lewis 5-5 1-3 11, Tofaeono 5-11 0-0 10, Chevalier 2-3 0-1 4, Freelon 1-2 1-3 3, Ukkonen 0-2 0-0 0, Veitenheimer 1-4 0-0 3, Wenger 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 35-66 10-19 91
|Alabama St.
|10
|19
|16
|11
|—
|56
|Texas Tech
|17
|25
|30
|19
|—
|91
3-Point Goals_Alabama St. 6-21 (Tillis 1-2, Crawford 2-10, Jackson 0-1, Steele 3-6, Sanders 0-2), Texas Tech 11-18 (Gerlich 1-2, Maupin 2-2, McKinney 5-5, Scott 1-3, Shavers 1-3, Ukkonen 0-2, Veitenheimer 1-1). Assists_Alabama St. 18 (Sanders 7), Texas Tech 20 (Gerlich 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Alabama St. 30 (Harris 6, Sanders 6, Tillis 6), Texas Tech 36 (Scott 6). Total Fouls_Alabama St. 18, Texas Tech 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,341.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.