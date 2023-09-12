Rangers fourth. Corey Seager singles to center field. Robbie Grossman homers to left field. Corey Seager scores. Mitch Garver grounds out to shallow infield, Bo Bichette to Spencer Horwitz. Jonah Heim singles to center field. Nathaniel Lowe called out on strikes. Ezequiel Duran grounds out to shallow infield, Bo Bichette to Spencer Horwitz.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 2, Blue jays 0.
Rangers sixth. Corey Seager doubles to deep center field. Robbie Grossman called out on strikes. Mitch Garver singles to deep right field. Corey Seager to third. Jonah Heim out on a sacrifice fly to right field to George Springer. Corey Seager scores. Nathaniel Lowe strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 3, Blue jays 0.
Rangers seventh. Evan Carter pinch-hitting for Ezequiel Duran. Evan Carter called out on strikes. Leody Taveras doubles to deep right center field. Josh H. Smith pinch-hitting for Jonathan Ornelas. Josh H. Smith doubles to right center field. Leody Taveras scores. Marcus Semien grounds out to shallow infield, Yimi Garcia to Spencer Horwitz. Corey Seager doubles to deep right field. Josh H. Smith scores. Robbie Grossman strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 5, Blue jays 0.
Blue jays seventh. Spencer Horwitz doubles to deep right center field. Davis Schneider flies out to deep right center field to Travis Jankowski. Spencer Horwitz to third. Cavan Biggio singles to right field. Spencer Horwitz scores. Santiago Espinal pinch-hitting for Daulton Varsho. Santiago Espinal doubles to deep left center field. Cavan Biggio to third. Ernie Clement pinch-hitting for Kevin Kiermaier. Ernie Clement grounds out to first base to Nathaniel Lowe. Santiago Espinal to third. Cavan Biggio scores. Alejandro Kirk pinch-hitting for Tyler Heineman. Alejandro Kirk grounds out to shallow infield, Corey Seager to Nathaniel Lowe.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 5, Blue jays 2.
Rangers ninth. Evan Carter walks. Leody Taveras strikes out swinging. Evan Carter steals second. Josh H. Smith walks. Marcus Semien flies out to deep right center field to Cavan Biggio. Evan Carter to third. Corey Seager is intentionally walked. Josh H. Smith to second. Travis Jankowski singles to left field. Corey Seager to second. Josh H. Smith to third. Evan Carter scores. Mitch Garver pops out to Santiago Espinal.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Rangers 6, Blue jays 2.
Blue jays ninth. Whit Merrifield pinch-hitting for Spencer Horwitz. Whit Merrifield strikes out swinging. Davis Schneider homers to center field. Cavan Biggio strikes out swinging. Santiago Espinal flies out to deep left center field to Evan Carter.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers 6, Blue jays 3.
