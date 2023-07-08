Nationals first. CJ Abrams singles to right center field. Lane Thomas singles to left field. CJ Abrams to second. Jeimer Candelario homers to center field. Lane Thomas scores. CJ Abrams scores. Joey Meneses homers to left field. Keibert Ruiz grounds out to third base, Josh Jung to Nathaniel Lowe. Stone Garrett strikes out swinging. Ildemaro Vargas flies out to center field to Leody Taveras.
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 4, Rangers 0.
Nationals second. Luis Garcia walks. Alex Call homers to center field. Luis Garcia scores. CJ Abrams pops out to shallow infield to Josh Jung. Lane Thomas singles to shallow center field. Jeimer Candelario strikes out on a foul tip. Joey Meneses doubles to deep left field. Lane Thomas scores. Keibert Ruiz strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 7, Rangers 0.
Nationals third. Stone Garrett strikes out on a foul tip. Ildemaro Vargas flies out to shallow right field to Adolis Garcia. Luis Garcia triples to deep right field, advances to home. Throwing error by Marcus Semien. Alex Call grounds out to third base, Josh Jung to Nathaniel Lowe.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 0 left on. Nationals 8, Rangers 0.
Rangers fourth. Adolis Garcia walks. Josh Jung homers to center field. Adolis Garcia scores. Jonah Heim grounds out to shallow infield, Luis Garcia to Joey Meneses. Travis Jankowski flies out to deep left center field to Alex Call. Ezequiel Duran singles to shallow infield. Leody Taveras grounds out to shallow infield, Jake Irvin to Joey Meneses.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 8, Rangers 2.
Rangers sixth. Josh Jung homers to left field. Jonah Heim pops out to Ildemaro Vargas. Travis Jankowski singles to shallow center field. Ezequiel Duran grounds out to shallow infield. Travis Jankowski out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 8, Rangers 3.
