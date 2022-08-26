Friday

At Warwick Hills G&CC

Grand Blanc, Mich.

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 7,085; Par: 72

First Round

Fred Funk33-32—65
Stephen Ames34-32—66
Woody Austin33-33—66
Brett Quigley34-32—66
Scott Parel33-34—67
Steven Alker35-33—68
Cameron Beckman32-36—68
Shane Bertsch34-34—68
David Branshaw33-35—68
Ken Duke34-34—68
Ernie Els33-35—68
David Frost35-33—68
Padraig Harrington34-34—68
Lee Janzen32-36—68
Kent Jones37-31—68
Robert Karlsson35-33—68
Jeff Maggert34-34—68
Alan McLean35-33—68
Doug Barron35-34—69
Paul Broadhurst34-35—69
Alex Cejka36-33—69
K.J. Choi33-36—69
Marco Dawson35-34—69
Joe Durant35-34—69
Jim Furyk36-33—69
Rob Labritz34-35—69
Rocco Mediate35-34—69
Rod Pampling36-33—69
Wes Short36-33—69
Paul Stankowski35-34—69
Mario Tiziani35-34—69
David Toms35-34—69
Duffy Waldorf35-34—69
Scott Dunlap36-34—70
Paul Goydos35-35—70
Jerry Kelly37-33—70
Bernhard Langer38-32—70
Jeff Sluman36-34—70
Steve Stricker35-35—70
Mike Weir33-37—70
Robert Allenby36-35—71
Olin Browne35-36—71
Glen Day35-36—71
John Huston36-35—71
Brandt Jobe37-34—71
Scott McCarron36-35—71
Roger Rowland36-35—71
Chris DiMarco37-35—72
Steve Flesch35-37—72
Ricardo Gonzalez36-36—72
Tim Herron35-37—72
Andrew Johnson36-36—72
Corey Pavin38-34—72
John Senden35-37—72
Stuart Appleby38-35—73
Tom Byrum39-34—73
John Daly38-35—73
Brian Gay38-35—73
Thongchai Jaidee36-37—73
David McKenzie34-39—73
Larry Mize35-38—73
Mark O'Meara36-37—73
Jesper Parnevik39-34—73
Steve Pate37-36—73
Tom Pernice35-38—73
Gene Sauers37-36—73
Joey Sindelar36-37—73
Ken Tanigawa38-35—73
Michael Allen39-35—74
Carlos Franco38-36—74
Tom Gillis40-34—74
Steve Jones39-35—74
Skip Kendall37-37—74
Tim Petrovic38-36—74
Y.E. Yang37-37—74
Billy Mayfair38-38—76
David Duval40-37—77
Harry Rudolph40-37—77

