Sunday

At Warwick Hills G&CC

Grand Blanc, Mich.

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 7,085; Par: 72

Final Round

Vijay Singh66-68-68—202
Jeff Maggert66-68-69—203
Stephen Ames68-66-70—204
Harrison Frazar67-67-70—204
Paul Goydos67-66-71—204
Tim Petrovic69-69-66—204
Darren Clarke67-66-72—205
Bernhard Langer69-67-70—206
Steve Stricker70-68-68—206
David Toms69-69-68—206
Brett Quigley70-73-64—207
Paul Stankowski66-71-70—207
Shane Bertsch69-68-71—208
Bob Estes71-71-66—208
Richard Green70-67-71—208
Jason Bohn70-70-69—209
Joe Durant67-73-69—209
Mark Hensby70-71-68—209
Lee Janzen71-67-71—209
Rod Pampling68-75-66—209
Alex Cejka69-70-71—210
John Huston71-66-73—210
Steven Alker68-75-68—211
David Branshaw71-69-71—211
Tom Gillis70-71-70—211
Retief Goosen71-69-71—211
Thongchai Jaidee73-69-69—211
Rob Labritz69-71-71—211
Justin Leonard73-67-71—211
Stuart Appleby69-71-72—212
Brian Gay70-70-72—212
Scott McCarron69-73-70—212
Mario Tiziani69-70-73—212
Mike Weir71-71-70—212
Y.E. Yang69-72-71—212
K.J. Choi70-70-73—213
David Duval71-74-68—213
Steve Flesch69-72-72—213
Jerry Kelly72-69-72—213
Billy Mayfair71-70-72—213
Kenny Perry74-69-70—213
Kirk Triplett73-67-73—213
Paul Broadhurst70-71-73—214
Timothy O'Neal69-71-74—214
Dicky Pride71-71-72—214
Charlie Wi74-69-71—214
Rocco Mediate70-72-73—215
Fran Quinn74-71-71—216
Ken Tanigawa72-72-72—216
Boo Weekley71-70-75—216
Olin Browne74-72-71—217
Chris DiMarco77-71-69—217
Jim Furyk71-72-74—217
Davis Love III77-69-71—217
Woody Austin70-71-77—218
Ken Duke71-76-71—218
David McKenzie71-72-75—218
Esteban Toledo71-73-74—218
Scott Verplank75-69-74—218
Marco Dawson75-73-71—219
Carlos Franco70-74-75—219
Kent Jones73-76-70—219
Duffy Waldorf71-78-70—219
Glen Day73-70-77—220
Tim Herron74-74-72—220
Corey Pavin73-75-72—220
Tim Ailes73-74-74—221
Mark O'Meara78-72-71—221
Scott Dunlap75-73-74—222
Wes Short77-73-72—222
Brian Cooper77-76-70—223
Dan Forsman74-71-78—223
Len Mattiace72-75-76—223
Scott Parel76-72-75—223
Tom Pernice76-75-72—223
Jeff Sluman72-75-78—225
John Daly81-74-71—226
Mike Stone73-81-76—230

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you