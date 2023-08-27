Sunday
At Warwick Hills G&CC
Grand Blanc, Mich.
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 7,085; Par: 72
Final Round
|Vijay Singh
|66-68-68—202
|Jeff Maggert
|66-68-69—203
|Stephen Ames
|68-66-70—204
|Harrison Frazar
|67-67-70—204
|Paul Goydos
|67-66-71—204
|Tim Petrovic
|69-69-66—204
|Darren Clarke
|67-66-72—205
|Bernhard Langer
|69-67-70—206
|Steve Stricker
|70-68-68—206
|David Toms
|69-69-68—206
|Brett Quigley
|70-73-64—207
|Paul Stankowski
|66-71-70—207
|Shane Bertsch
|69-68-71—208
|Bob Estes
|71-71-66—208
|Richard Green
|70-67-71—208
|Jason Bohn
|70-70-69—209
|Joe Durant
|67-73-69—209
|Mark Hensby
|70-71-68—209
|Lee Janzen
|71-67-71—209
|Rod Pampling
|68-75-66—209
|Alex Cejka
|69-70-71—210
|John Huston
|71-66-73—210
|Steven Alker
|68-75-68—211
|David Branshaw
|71-69-71—211
|Tom Gillis
|70-71-70—211
|Retief Goosen
|71-69-71—211
|Thongchai Jaidee
|73-69-69—211
|Rob Labritz
|69-71-71—211
|Justin Leonard
|73-67-71—211
|Stuart Appleby
|69-71-72—212
|Brian Gay
|70-70-72—212
|Scott McCarron
|69-73-70—212
|Mario Tiziani
|69-70-73—212
|Mike Weir
|71-71-70—212
|Y.E. Yang
|69-72-71—212
|K.J. Choi
|70-70-73—213
|David Duval
|71-74-68—213
|Steve Flesch
|69-72-72—213
|Jerry Kelly
|72-69-72—213
|Billy Mayfair
|71-70-72—213
|Kenny Perry
|74-69-70—213
|Kirk Triplett
|73-67-73—213
|Paul Broadhurst
|70-71-73—214
|Timothy O'Neal
|69-71-74—214
|Dicky Pride
|71-71-72—214
|Charlie Wi
|74-69-71—214
|Rocco Mediate
|70-72-73—215
|Fran Quinn
|74-71-71—216
|Ken Tanigawa
|72-72-72—216
|Boo Weekley
|71-70-75—216
|Olin Browne
|74-72-71—217
|Chris DiMarco
|77-71-69—217
|Jim Furyk
|71-72-74—217
|Davis Love III
|77-69-71—217
|Woody Austin
|70-71-77—218
|Ken Duke
|71-76-71—218
|David McKenzie
|71-72-75—218
|Esteban Toledo
|71-73-74—218
|Scott Verplank
|75-69-74—218
|Marco Dawson
|75-73-71—219
|Carlos Franco
|70-74-75—219
|Kent Jones
|73-76-70—219
|Duffy Waldorf
|71-78-70—219
|Glen Day
|73-70-77—220
|Tim Herron
|74-74-72—220
|Corey Pavin
|73-75-72—220
|Tim Ailes
|73-74-74—221
|Mark O'Meara
|78-72-71—221
|Scott Dunlap
|75-73-74—222
|Wes Short
|77-73-72—222
|Brian Cooper
|77-76-70—223
|Dan Forsman
|74-71-78—223
|Len Mattiace
|72-75-76—223
|Scott Parel
|76-72-75—223
|Tom Pernice
|76-75-72—223
|Jeff Sluman
|72-75-78—225
|John Daly
|81-74-71—226
|Mike Stone
|73-81-76—230
