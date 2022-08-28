Saturday

At Warwick Hills G&CC

Grand Blanc, Mich.

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 7,085; Par: 72

Second Round

Scott Dunlap70-63—133
Padraig Harrington68-66—134
Steve Stricker70-64—134
Brett Quigley66-68—134
Ernie Els68-67—135
Stephen Ames66-69—135
Duffy Waldorf69-66—135
Shane Bertsch68-68—136
Steven Alker68-68—136
Joe Durant69-67—136
David Toms69-67—136
Wes Short69-67—136
Rod Pampling69-68—137
Mario Tiziani69-68—137
Woody Austin66-71—137
Alex Cejka69-68—137
Jeff Maggert68-70—138
Ken Duke68-70—138
Kent Jones68-70—138
John Huston71-68—139
Alan McLean68-71—139
Paul Stankowski69-70—139
Jim Furyk69-70—139
Bernhard Langer70-69—139
Paul Goydos70-69—139
Fred Funk65-75—140
Paul Broadhurst69-71—140
Jerry Kelly70-70—140
K.J. Choi69-71—140
Doug Barron69-71—140
Brandt Jobe71-69—140
Robert Karlsson68-72—140
Rocco Mediate69-72—141
Brian Gay73-68—141
Corey Pavin72-69—141
Jeff Sluman70-71—141
Glen Day71-70—141
David Frost68-74—142
Thongchai Jaidee73-69—142
Scott McCarron71-71—142
Stuart Appleby73-69—142
Cameron Beckman68-74—142
Lee Janzen68-75—143
Scott Parel67-76—143
David McKenzie73-70—143
John Daly73-70—143
David Branshaw68-75—143
Steve Pate73-70—143
Gene Sauers73-71—144
Jesper Parnevik73-71—144
Rob Labritz69-75—144
Steve Flesch72-72—144
Skip Kendall74-70—144
Olin Browne71-73—144
Robert Allenby71-73—144
Ricardo Gonzalez72-73—145
Marco Dawson69-76—145
Tom Gillis74-71—145
John Senden72-73—145
Tom Pernice73-72—145
Ken Tanigawa73-73—146
Mike Weir70-76—146
Tom Byrum73-73—146
Roger Rowland71-75—146
Andrew Johnson72-75—147
Chris DiMarco72-75—147
Carlos Franco74-73—147
Tim Petrovic74-73—147
David Duval77-71—148
Michael Allen74-74—148
Tim Herron72-76—148
Mark O'Meara73-75—148
Harry Rudolph77-71—148
Joey Sindelar73-76—149
Billy Mayfair76-73—149
Steve Jones74-75—149
Y.E. Yang74-76—150
Larry Mize73-78—151

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you