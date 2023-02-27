The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

RecordPtsPrv
1. South Carolina (28)29-07001
2. Indiana26-26502
3. Utah25-35998
4. LSU27-15905
5. Maryland24-55887
6. Stanford27-45873
7. Iowa23-65606
8. Virginia Tech24-44979
9. UConn25-54844
10. Notre Dame24-448110
11. Villanova25-537815
12. Texas22-735519
13. Duke24-534711
14. Ohio St.23-633116
15. Gonzaga27-328218
16. Oklahoma22-527313
17. Michigan21-820212
18. North Carolina20-918322
19. UCLA22-818117
20. Colorado22-717421
21. Arizona21-814414
22. UNLV27-212224
23. Iowa St.18-811520
24. Middle Tennessee23-45825
25. South Florida25-542-

Others receiving votes: Creighton 34, Tennessee 31, Florida St. 24, Oklahoma St. 18, Mississippi 13, Florida Gulf Coast 13, South Dakota St. 10, Southern Cal 10, Louisville 8, Toledo 8, Illinois 5, NC State 3.

