The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

RecordPtsPrv
1. South Carolina (28)32-07001
2. Iowa26-66517
3. Indiana27-36402
4. Virginia Tech27-45958
5. Stanford28-55576
6. Maryland25-65475
7. UConn28-55439
8. Utah25-45193
9. LSU28-25064
10. Villanova28-542511
11. Notre Dame25-540110
12. Ohio St.25-739514
13. Duke25-632713
14. Oklahoma24-531316
15. Texas23-829812
16. Gonzaga27-328215
17. UCLA25-927319
18. Michigan22-917517
19. North Carolina21-1015118
20. Colorado23-811420
21. UNLV28-211322
22. Washington St23-10100-
23. Tennessee23-1192-
24. Arizona21-98921
25. Middle Tennessee25-46224

Others receiving votes: Iowa St. 57, South Florida 56, Creighton 37, Louisville 30, Florida Gulf Coast 15, Mississippi 14, South Dakota St. 10, Toledo 8, Florida St. 2, NC State 2, Southern Cal 1.

