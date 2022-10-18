The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' preseason 2022-23 women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22 final records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year's final ranking

RecordPtsPrv
1. South Carolina (30)0-07501
2. Stanford0-07102
3. Texas0-06506
4. Iowa0-06438
5. Tennessee0-061718
6. UConn0-05965
7. Louisville0-05564
8. Iowa St.0-053710
9. Notre Dame0-051321
10. NC State0-04573
11. Indiana0-041411
12. North Carolina0-040117
13. Virginia Tech0-036516
14. Ohio St.0-032314
15. Oklahoma0-031822
16. LSU0-03179
17. Maryland0-029613
18. Baylor0-02737
19. Arizona0-024319
20. Oregon0-0206-
21. Creighton0-0114-
22. Nebraska0-073-
23. South Dakota St.0-067-
24. Princeton0-05025
25. Michigan0-04712

Others receiving votes: Utah 35, UCLA 26, Kansas 25, Villanova 25, DePaul 19, Georgia 17, Belmont 14, Miami 11, South Dakota 9, Mississippi 5, Kansas St 5, BYU 4, Gonzaga 3, Florida 3, South Florida 3, Arkansas 3, Alabama 2, UCF 2, Duke 2, Washington St 1.

