The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Carolina (26)
|15-1
|745
|1
|2. Stanford
|11-3
|703
|2
|3. Louisville (4)
|13-1
|698
|3
|4. NC State
|14-2
|655
|5
|5. Tennessee
|15-1
|613
|7
|6. Indiana
|12-2
|606
|6
|7. Arizona
|11-1
|561
|4
|8. Maryland
|12-4
|511
|10
|9. Iowa St.
|14-1
|489
|12
|10. UConn
|7-3
|476
|11
|11. Michigan
|13-2
|455
|8
|12. LSU
|15-2
|403
|13
|13. Texas
|11-2
|394
|9
|14. Baylor
|10-3
|364
|14
|15. Georgia Tech
|11-3
|324
|16
|16. Duke
|11-2
|275
|17
|17. Georgia
|13-3
|243
|15
|18. BYU
|12-1
|203
|18
|19. Kentucky
|8-4
|156
|21
|20. Notre Dame
|11-3
|148
|20
|21. North Carolina
|14-1
|147
|19
|22. Colorado
|13-0
|118
|-
|23. Oklahoma
|13-2
|109
|23
|24. South Florida
|11-4
|92
|24
|25. Kansas St
|13-2
|83
|-
Others receiving votes: Florida Gulf Coast 52, Iowa 38, Ohio St. 31, Missouri St. 15, DePaul 12, Missouri 12, Nebraska 10, Mississippi 6, Virginia Tech 3.