The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

RecordPtsPrv
1. South Carolina (26)15-17451
2. Stanford11-37032
3. Louisville (4)13-16983
4. NC State14-26555
5. Tennessee15-16137
6. Indiana12-26066
7. Arizona11-15614
8. Maryland12-451110
9. Iowa St.14-148912
10. UConn7-347611
11. Michigan13-24558
12. LSU15-240313
13. Texas11-23949
14. Baylor10-336414
15. Georgia Tech11-332416
16. Duke11-227517
17. Georgia13-324315
18. BYU12-120318
19. Kentucky8-415621
20. Notre Dame11-314820
21. North Carolina14-114719
22. Colorado13-0118-
23. Oklahoma13-210923
24. South Florida11-49224
25. Kansas St13-283-

Others receiving votes: Florida Gulf Coast 52, Iowa 38, Ohio St. 31, Missouri St. 15, DePaul 12, Missouri 12, Nebraska 10, Mississippi 6, Virginia Tech 3.

