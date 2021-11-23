The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 22, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Carolina (30)
|6-0
|750
|1
|2. Maryland
|6-0
|710
|3
|3. UConn
|3-1
|696
|2
|4. Indiana
|4-0
|630
|4
|5. NC State
|4-1
|623
|5
|6. Baylor
|3-1
|564
|6
|7. Stanford
|3-1
|560
|7
|8. Iowa
|4-0
|557
|8
|9. Arizona
|4-0
|489
|11
|10. Louisville
|3-1
|481
|10
|11. Tennessee
|4-0
|424
|16
|12. Michigan
|5-0
|396
|13
|13. Iowa St.
|4-0
|392
|14
|14. Texas
|3-1
|339
|12
|15. Oregon
|3-2
|285
|9
|16. Oregon St.
|3-0
|254
|15
|17. Florida St.
|4-0
|234
|17
|18. South Florida
|4-2
|228
|23
|19. UCLA
|3-0
|222
|20
|20. Kentucky
|3-1
|191
|19
|21. Ohio St.
|3-0
|150
|21
|22. West Virginia
|3-0
|128
|22
|23. Texas A&M
|4-0
|126
|24
|24. Virginia Tech
|5-0
|105
|25
|25. Florida Gulf Coast
|5-0
|63
|-
Others receiving votes: Georgia 54, Georgia Tech 40, Notre Dame 14, Colorado 10, Washington St 8, DePaul 6, Arkansas 6, BYU 6, Duke 4, Michigan St. 3, Oklahoma 1, Gonzaga 1.