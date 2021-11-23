The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 22, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

RecordPtsPrv
1. South Carolina (30)6-07501
2. Maryland6-07103
3. UConn3-16962
4. Indiana4-06304
5. NC State4-16235
6. Baylor3-15646
7. Stanford3-15607
8. Iowa4-05578
9. Arizona4-048911
10. Louisville3-148110
11. Tennessee4-042416
12. Michigan5-039613
13. Iowa St.4-039214
14. Texas3-133912
15. Oregon3-22859
16. Oregon St.3-025415
17. Florida St.4-023417
18. South Florida4-222823
19. UCLA3-022220
20. Kentucky3-119119
21. Ohio St.3-015021
22. West Virginia3-012822
23. Texas A&M4-012624
24. Virginia Tech5-010525
25. Florida Gulf Coast5-063-

Others receiving votes: Georgia 54, Georgia Tech 40, Notre Dame 14, Colorado 10, Washington St 8, DePaul 6, Arkansas 6, BYU 6, Duke 4, Michigan St. 3, Oklahoma 1, Gonzaga 1.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you