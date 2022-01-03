The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 2, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

RecordPtsPrv
1. South Carolina (22)13-17371
2. Stanford9-36942
3. Louisville (5)12-16913
4. Arizona (3)10-06604
5. NC State12-26365
6. Indiana11-25788
7. Tennessee13-15717
8. Michigan12-15409
9. Texas10-148312
10. Maryland10-44786
11. UConn6-346211
12. Iowa St.12-142914
13. LSU14-136519
14. Baylor10-335510
15. Georgia12-231813
16. Georgia Tech10-328716
17. Duke10-223215
18. BYU10-118318
19. North Carolina13-016224
20. Notre Dame11-313017
21. Kentucky7-312220
22. Iowa7-311921
23. Oklahoma12-1118-
24. South Florida10-49222
25. Texas A&M10-35823

Others receiving votes: Missouri 53, Colorado 53, Florida Gulf Coast 46, Kansas St 27, Ohio St. 24, DePaul 19, Missouri St. 10, Mississippi 7, Virginia Tech 6, Nebraska 5.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you