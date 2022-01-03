The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 2, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Carolina (22)
|13-1
|737
|1
|2. Stanford
|9-3
|694
|2
|3. Louisville (5)
|12-1
|691
|3
|4. Arizona (3)
|10-0
|660
|4
|5. NC State
|12-2
|636
|5
|6. Indiana
|11-2
|578
|8
|7. Tennessee
|13-1
|571
|7
|8. Michigan
|12-1
|540
|9
|9. Texas
|10-1
|483
|12
|10. Maryland
|10-4
|478
|6
|11. UConn
|6-3
|462
|11
|12. Iowa St.
|12-1
|429
|14
|13. LSU
|14-1
|365
|19
|14. Baylor
|10-3
|355
|10
|15. Georgia
|12-2
|318
|13
|16. Georgia Tech
|10-3
|287
|16
|17. Duke
|10-2
|232
|15
|18. BYU
|10-1
|183
|18
|19. North Carolina
|13-0
|162
|24
|20. Notre Dame
|11-3
|130
|17
|21. Kentucky
|7-3
|122
|20
|22. Iowa
|7-3
|119
|21
|23. Oklahoma
|12-1
|118
|-
|24. South Florida
|10-4
|92
|22
|25. Texas A&M
|10-3
|58
|23
Others receiving votes: Missouri 53, Colorado 53, Florida Gulf Coast 46, Kansas St 27, Ohio St. 24, DePaul 19, Missouri St. 10, Mississippi 7, Virginia Tech 6, Nebraska 5.