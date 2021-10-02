|VMI
|0
|10
|7
|7
|—
|24
|The Citadel
|7
|14
|7
|7
|—
|35
First Quarter
CIT_Webb 80 pass from Adams (Kintner kick), 12:02
Second Quarter
CIT_Billings 14 run (Kintner kick), 14:53
VMI_Bridy 3 run (Rice kick), 11:51
CIT_Billings 40 run (Kintner kick), 08:36
VMI_FG Rice 23, 04:03
Third Quarter
VMI_Knox 18 pass from Morgan (Rice kick), 03:23
CIT_Adams 3 run (Kintner kick), 01:09
Fourth Quarter
VMI_Bridy 4 run (Rice kick), 14:55
CIT_Nwanze 22 run (Kintner kick), 06:42
|VMI
|CIT
|First downs
|27
|20
|Rushes-yards
|37-154
|62-363
|Passing
|242
|114
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-39-2
|2-6-0
|Return Yards
|123
|90
|Punts-Avg.
|3-53.3
|3-37.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalty-Yards
|6-55
|7-67
|Time of Possession
|28:25
|31:35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_VMI, Ko. Bridy 19-85, Ra. Raymond 7-42, Se. Morgan 6-15, Co. Ironside 4-10, Ch. Knox 1-2. The Citadel, Ja. Adams 28-188, Lo. Billings 18-112, Em. Nwanze 8-54, Nk. Njoku 4-9, Ke. Sessions 1-3, Co. Wallace 1-3, Team 2-(minus 6).
PASSING_VMI, Se. Morgan 20-30-2-208, Co. Ironside 5-9-0-34. The Citadel, Ja. Adams 2-4-0-114, Do. Poole 0-2-0-0.
RECEIVING_VMI, Ja. Herres 9-115, Ch. Knox 6-42, Le. Thomas 4-42, Mi. Jackson 5-33, Ko. Bridy 1-10. The Citadel, Ra. Webb 1-80, Ty. Cherry 1-34.