Saturday

At Dinah Shore Tournament Course

Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Purse: $2.2 million

Yardage: 7,112; Par: 72

Second Round

David Toms65-70—135-9
Kevin Sutherland66-70—136-8
Steven Alker68-69—137-7
Rocco Mediate67-70—137-7
Harry Rudolph70-67—137-7
Steve Stricker69-68—137-7
Fred Couples68-70—138-6
Brian Gay68-70—138-6
Paul Goydos71-67—138-6
Padraig Harrington67-71—138-6
Miguel Angel Jimenez70-68—138-6
Brett Quigley67-71—138-6
Vijay Singh67-71—138-6
Mike Weir70-68—138-6
Michael Allen69-70—139-5
Doug Barron71-68—139-5
Alex Cejka69-70—139-5
Thongchai Jaidee71-68—139-5
David McKenzie71-68—139-5
Rod Pampling67-72—139-5
Paul Stankowski70-69—139-5
Mario Tiziani69-70—139-5
Ernie Els72-68—140-4
Jim Furyk69-71—140-4
Matt Gogel71-69—140-4
Retief Goosen71-69—140-4
Richard Green67-73—140-4
Lee Janzen70-70—140-4
Robert Karlsson70-70—140-4
Jerry Kelly69-71—140-4
Jeff Maggert70-70—140-4
Woody Austin71-70—141-3
John Daly72-69—141-3
Steve Flesch73-68—141-3
Bernhard Langer69-72—141-3
Tom Lehman68-73—141-3
Jeff Sluman71-70—141-3
Shane Bertsch74-68—142-2
Ken Duke72-70—142-2
Bob Estes72-70—142-2
Rob Labritz71-71—142-2
Billy Mayfair73-69—142-2
Tim Petrovic72-70—142-2
Dicky Pride69-73—142-2
Scott Verplank72-70—142-2
Y.E. Yang72-70—142-2
Paul Broadhurst72-71—143-1
Darren Clarke75-68—143-1
Chris DiMarco76-68—144E
Joe Durant71-73—144E
Tom Pernice75-69—144E
Robert Allenby70-75—145+1
Scott McCarron74-71—145+1
John Senden77-68—145+1
Wes Short76-69—145+1
Billy Andrade72-74—146+2
John Cook74-72—146+2
Brian Cooper72-74—146+2
Tim Herron72-74—146+2
Colin Montgomerie72-74—146+2
Timothy O'Neal73-73—146+2
Kirk Triplett73-73—146+2
Stuart Appleby77-70—147+3
K.J. Choi72-75—147+3
Jeff Gove74-73—147+3
John Huston70-77—147+3
Scott Parel75-72—147+3
Olin Browne74-74—148+4
David Duval74-74—148+4
Corey Pavin73-75—148+4
Jay Haas72-77—149+5
Jose Maria Olazabal79-70—149+5
Stephen Ames77-73—150+6
Marco Dawson72-78—150+6
Tom Gillis71-79—150+6
Sandy Lyle81-79—160+16
Brandt Jobe68-WD
Fred Funk73-WD

