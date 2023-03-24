Friday

At Dinah Shore Tournament Course

Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Purse: $2.2 million

Yardage: 7,112; Par: 72

First Round

David Toms34-31—65
Kevin Sutherland33-33—66
Richard Green34-33—67
Padraig Harrington35-32—67
Rocco Mediate33-34—67
Rod Pampling33-34—67
Brett Quigley34-33—67
Vijay Singh34-33—67
Steven Alker33-35—68
Fred Couples35-33—68
Brian Gay32-36—68
Brandt Jobe35-33—68
Tom Lehman33-35—68
Michael Allen36-33—69
Alex Cejka35-34—69
Jim Furyk33-36—69
Jerry Kelly31-38—69
Bernhard Langer33-36—69
Dicky Pride36-33—69
Steve Stricker36-33—69
Mario Tiziani33-36—69
Robert Allenby35-35—70
John Huston33-37—70
Lee Janzen35-35—70
Miguel Angel Jimenez34-36—70
Robert Karlsson35-35—70
Jeff Maggert33-37—70
Harry Rudolph35-35—70
Paul Stankowski35-35—70
Mike Weir36-34—70
Woody Austin36-35—71
Doug Barron34-37—71
Joe Durant35-36—71
Tom Gillis35-36—71
Matt Gogel36-35—71
Retief Goosen36-35—71
Paul Goydos34-37—71
Thongchai Jaidee33-38—71
Rob Labritz37-34—71
David McKenzie36-35—71
Jeff Sluman35-36—71
Billy Andrade36-36—72
Paul Broadhurst37-35—72
K.J. Choi36-36—72
Brian Cooper35-37—72
John Daly36-36—72
Marco Dawson37-35—72
Ken Duke35-37—72
Ernie Els38-34—72
Bob Estes37-35—72
Jay Haas36-36—72
Tim Herron35-37—72
Colin Montgomerie35-37—72
Tim Petrovic35-37—72
Scott Verplank35-37—72
Y.E. Yang37-35—72
Steve Flesch37-36—73
Fred Funk38-35—73
Billy Mayfair35-38—73
Timothy O'Neal37-36—73
Corey Pavin37-36—73
Kirk Triplett34-39—73
Shane Bertsch36-38—74
Olin Browne36-38—74
John Cook36-38—74
David Duval38-36—74
Jeff Gove37-37—74
Scott McCarron35-39—74
Darren Clarke37-38—75
Scott Parel39-36—75
Tom Pernice37-38—75
Chris DiMarco39-37—76
Wes Short37-39—76
Stephen Ames38-39—77
Stuart Appleby40-37—77
John Senden40-37—77
Jose Maria Olazabal40-39—79
Sandy Lyle43-38—81

