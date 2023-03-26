Sunday

At Dinah Shore Tournament Course

Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Purse: $2.2 million

Yardage: 7,112; Par: 72

Final Round

David Toms, $330,00065-70-65—200
Steven Alker, $193,60068-69-67—204
Retief Goosen, $145,20071-69-65—205
Paul Stankowski, $145,20070-69-66—205
Padraig Harrington, $80,96067-71-68—206
Miguel Angel Jimenez, $80,96070-68-68—206
Vijay Singh, $80,96067-71-68—206
Steve Stricker, $80,96069-68-69—206
Mario Tiziani, $80,96069-70-67—206
Fred Couples, $47,30068-70-69—207
Paul Goydos, $47,30071-67-69—207
Robert Karlsson, $47,30070-70-67—207
Rocco Mediate, $47,30067-70-70—207
Rod Pampling, $47,30067-72-68—207
Kevin Sutherland, $47,30066-70-71—207
Michael Allen, $36,30069-70-69—208
Alex Cejka, $36,30069-70-69—208
Bob Estes, $33,00072-70-67—209
Paul Broadhurst, $26,02372-71-67—210
Jim Furyk, $26,02369-71-70—210
Lee Janzen, $26,02370-70-70—210
Bernhard Langer, $26,02369-72-69—210
Jeff Maggert, $26,02370-70-70—210
Brett Quigley, $26,02367-71-72—210
Harry Rudolph, $26,02370-67-73—210
Billy Andrade, $18,70072-74-65—211
Woody Austin, $18,70071-70-70—211
Ernie Els, $18,70072-68-71—211
Richard Green, $18,70067-73-71—211
David McKenzie, $18,70071-68-72—211
Mike Weir, $18,70070-68-73—211
Steve Flesch, $14,19073-68-71—212
Matt Gogel, $14,19071-69-72—212
Thongchai Jaidee, $14,19071-68-73—212
Jerry Kelly, $14,19069-71-72—212
Tom Lehman, $14,19068-73-71—212
Tim Petrovic, $14,19072-70-70—212
John Daly, $11,66072-69-72—213
Rob Labritz, $11,66071-71-71—213
Billy Mayfair, $11,66073-69-71—213
Olin Browne, $9,90074-74-66—214
Ken Duke, $9,90072-70-72—214
Brian Gay, $9,90068-70-76—214
Dicky Pride, $9,90069-73-72—214
Jeff Sluman, $9,90071-70-73—214
Joe Durant, $7,92071-73-71—215
John Huston, $7,92070-77-68—215
Colin Montgomerie, $7,92072-74-69—215
Y.E. Yang, $7,92072-70-73—215
Darren Clarke, $6,38075-68-73—216
Wes Short, $6,38076-69-71—216
Scott Verplank, $6,38072-70-74—216
Stuart Appleby, $4,73077-70-70—217
Doug Barron, $4,73071-68-78—217
Shane Bertsch, $4,73074-68-75—217
K.J. Choi, $4,73072-75-70—217
David Duval, $4,73074-74-69—217
Scott Parel, $4,73075-72-70—217
John Senden, $4,73077-68-72—217
Kirk Triplett, $4,73073-73-71—217
Brian Cooper, $3,74072-74-72—218
Stephen Ames, $3,08077-73-69—219
John Cook, $3,08074-72-73—219
Tim Herron, $3,08072-74-73—219
Timothy O'Neal, $3,08073-73-73—219
Tom Pernice, $3,08075-69-75—219
Robert Allenby, $2,31070-75-75—220
Chris DiMarco, $2,31076-68-76—220
Tom Gillis, $1,87071-79-72—222
Jay Haas, $1,87072-77-73—222
Scott McCarron, $1,87074-71-77—222
Corey Pavin, $1,87073-75-74—222
Jeff Gove, $1,49674-73-76—223
Jose Maria Olazabal, $1,49679-70-74—223
Marco Dawson, $1,36472-78-74—224
Sandy Lyle, $1,27681-79-74—234

