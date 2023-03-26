Sunday
At Dinah Shore Tournament Course
Rancho Mirage, Calif.
Purse: $2.2 million
Yardage: 7,112; Par: 72
Final Round
|David Toms, $330,000
|65-70-65—200
|Steven Alker, $193,600
|68-69-67—204
|Retief Goosen, $145,200
|71-69-65—205
|Paul Stankowski, $145,200
|70-69-66—205
|Padraig Harrington, $80,960
|67-71-68—206
|Miguel Angel Jimenez, $80,960
|70-68-68—206
|Vijay Singh, $80,960
|67-71-68—206
|Steve Stricker, $80,960
|69-68-69—206
|Mario Tiziani, $80,960
|69-70-67—206
|Fred Couples, $47,300
|68-70-69—207
|Paul Goydos, $47,300
|71-67-69—207
|Robert Karlsson, $47,300
|70-70-67—207
|Rocco Mediate, $47,300
|67-70-70—207
|Rod Pampling, $47,300
|67-72-68—207
|Kevin Sutherland, $47,300
|66-70-71—207
|Michael Allen, $36,300
|69-70-69—208
|Alex Cejka, $36,300
|69-70-69—208
|Bob Estes, $33,000
|72-70-67—209
|Paul Broadhurst, $26,023
|72-71-67—210
|Jim Furyk, $26,023
|69-71-70—210
|Lee Janzen, $26,023
|70-70-70—210
|Bernhard Langer, $26,023
|69-72-69—210
|Jeff Maggert, $26,023
|70-70-70—210
|Brett Quigley, $26,023
|67-71-72—210
|Harry Rudolph, $26,023
|70-67-73—210
|Billy Andrade, $18,700
|72-74-65—211
|Woody Austin, $18,700
|71-70-70—211
|Ernie Els, $18,700
|72-68-71—211
|Richard Green, $18,700
|67-73-71—211
|David McKenzie, $18,700
|71-68-72—211
|Mike Weir, $18,700
|70-68-73—211
|Steve Flesch, $14,190
|73-68-71—212
|Matt Gogel, $14,190
|71-69-72—212
|Thongchai Jaidee, $14,190
|71-68-73—212
|Jerry Kelly, $14,190
|69-71-72—212
|Tom Lehman, $14,190
|68-73-71—212
|Tim Petrovic, $14,190
|72-70-70—212
|John Daly, $11,660
|72-69-72—213
|Rob Labritz, $11,660
|71-71-71—213
|Billy Mayfair, $11,660
|73-69-71—213
|Olin Browne, $9,900
|74-74-66—214
|Ken Duke, $9,900
|72-70-72—214
|Brian Gay, $9,900
|68-70-76—214
|Dicky Pride, $9,900
|69-73-72—214
|Jeff Sluman, $9,900
|71-70-73—214
|Joe Durant, $7,920
|71-73-71—215
|John Huston, $7,920
|70-77-68—215
|Colin Montgomerie, $7,920
|72-74-69—215
|Y.E. Yang, $7,920
|72-70-73—215
|Darren Clarke, $6,380
|75-68-73—216
|Wes Short, $6,380
|76-69-71—216
|Scott Verplank, $6,380
|72-70-74—216
|Stuart Appleby, $4,730
|77-70-70—217
|Doug Barron, $4,730
|71-68-78—217
|Shane Bertsch, $4,730
|74-68-75—217
|K.J. Choi, $4,730
|72-75-70—217
|David Duval, $4,730
|74-74-69—217
|Scott Parel, $4,730
|75-72-70—217
|John Senden, $4,730
|77-68-72—217
|Kirk Triplett, $4,730
|73-73-71—217
|Brian Cooper, $3,740
|72-74-72—218
|Stephen Ames, $3,080
|77-73-69—219
|John Cook, $3,080
|74-72-73—219
|Tim Herron, $3,080
|72-74-73—219
|Timothy O'Neal, $3,080
|73-73-73—219
|Tom Pernice, $3,080
|75-69-75—219
|Robert Allenby, $2,310
|70-75-75—220
|Chris DiMarco, $2,310
|76-68-76—220
|Tom Gillis, $1,870
|71-79-72—222
|Jay Haas, $1,870
|72-77-73—222
|Scott McCarron, $1,870
|74-71-77—222
|Corey Pavin, $1,870
|73-75-74—222
|Jeff Gove, $1,496
|74-73-76—223
|Jose Maria Olazabal, $1,496
|79-70-74—223
|Marco Dawson, $1,364
|72-78-74—224
|Sandy Lyle, $1,276
|81-79-74—234
