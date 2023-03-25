Saturday

At Dinah Shore Tournament Course

Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Purse: $2.2 million

Yardage: 7,112; Par: 72

Second Round

David Toms65-70—135
Kevin Sutherland66-70—136
Steven Alker68-69—137
Rocco Mediate67-70—137
Harry Rudolph70-67—137
Steve Stricker69-68—137
Fred Couples68-70—138
Brian Gay68-70—138
Paul Goydos71-67—138
Padraig Harrington67-71—138
Miguel Angel Jimenez70-68—138
Brett Quigley67-71—138
Vijay Singh67-71—138
Mike Weir70-68—138
Michael Allen69-70—139
Doug Barron71-68—139
Alex Cejka69-70—139
Thongchai Jaidee71-68—139
David McKenzie71-68—139
Rod Pampling67-72—139
Paul Stankowski70-69—139
Mario Tiziani69-70—139
Ernie Els72-68—140
Jim Furyk69-71—140
Matt Gogel71-69—140
Retief Goosen71-69—140
Richard Green67-73—140
Lee Janzen70-70—140
Robert Karlsson70-70—140
Jerry Kelly69-71—140
Jeff Maggert70-70—140
Woody Austin71-70—141
John Daly72-69—141
Steve Flesch73-68—141
Bernhard Langer69-72—141
Tom Lehman68-73—141
Jeff Sluman71-70—141
Shane Bertsch74-68—142
Ken Duke72-70—142
Bob Estes72-70—142
Rob Labritz71-71—142
Billy Mayfair73-69—142
Tim Petrovic72-70—142
Dicky Pride69-73—142
Scott Verplank72-70—142
Y.E. Yang72-70—142
Paul Broadhurst72-71—143
Darren Clarke75-68—143
Chris DiMarco76-68—144
Joe Durant71-73—144
Tom Pernice75-69—144
Robert Allenby70-75—145
Scott McCarron74-71—145
John Senden77-68—145
Wes Short76-69—145
Billy Andrade72-74—146
John Cook74-72—146
Brian Cooper72-74—146
Tim Herron72-74—146
Colin Montgomerie72-74—146
Timothy O'Neal73-73—146
Kirk Triplett73-73—146
Stuart Appleby77-70—147
K.J. Choi72-75—147
Jeff Gove74-73—147
John Huston70-77—147
Scott Parel75-72—147
Olin Browne74-74—148
David Duval74-74—148
Corey Pavin73-75—148
Jay Haas72-77—149
Jose Maria Olazabal79-70—149
Stephen Ames77-73—150
Marco Dawson72-78—150
Tom Gillis71-79—150
Sandy Lyle81-79—160
Brandt Jobe68-WD
Fred Funk73-WD

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

