Sunday

At Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Hoylake, United Kingdom

Yardage: 7,383; Par: 71

Final Round

Par out444453443-35
Brian Harman454462343-35
Jason Day445443532-34
Tom Kim554333442-33
Jon Rahm444443444-35
Sepp Straka543443442-33

Par in444345435-36-71
Brian Harman444434435-35_67-65-69-70_271
Jason Day444344435-35_72-67-69-69_277
Tom Kim434344435-34_74-68-68-67_277
Jon Rahm444255434-35_74-70-63-70_277
Sepp Straka534345336-36_71-67-70-69_277

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

