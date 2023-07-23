Sunday
At Royal Liverpool Golf Club
Hoylake, United Kingdom
Yardage: 7,383; Par: 71
Final Round
|Par out
|444
|453
|443
|-
|35
|Brian Harman
|454
|462
|343
|-
|35
|Jason Day
|445
|443
|532
|-
|34
|Tom Kim
|554
|333
|442
|-
|33
|Jon Rahm
|444
|443
|444
|-
|35
|Sepp Straka
|543
|443
|442
|-
|33
|Par in
|444
|345
|435
|-
|36
|-
|71
|Brian Harman
|444
|434
|435
|-
|35
|_
|67-65-69-70
|_
|271
|Jason Day
|444
|344
|435
|-
|35
|_
|72-67-69-69
|_
|277
|Tom Kim
|434
|344
|435
|-
|34
|_
|74-68-68-67
|_
|277
|Jon Rahm
|444
|255
|434
|-
|35
|_
|74-70-63-70
|_
|277
|Sepp Straka
|534
|345
|336
|-
|36
|_
|71-67-70-69
|_
|277
