Friday
At St. Andrews
St Andrews, United Kingdom, United Kingdom
Yardage: 7,313; Par: 72
Second Round
|Par out
|444
|454
|434
|-
|36
|Cameron Smith
|333
|454
|324
|-
|31
|Cameron Young
|454
|344
|433
|-
|34
|Viktor Hovland
|444
|344
|334
|-
|33
|Rory McIlroy
|444
|444
|344
|-
|35
|Par in
|434
|454
|444
|-
|36
|-
|72
|Cameron Smith
|334
|434
|444
|-
|33
|_
|67-64
|_
|131
|Cameron Young
|434
|445
|443
|-
|35
|_
|64-69
|_
|133
|Viktor Hovland
|344
|542
|443
|-
|33
|_
|68-66
|_
|134
|Rory McIlroy
|323
|455
|434
|-
|33
|_
|66-68
|_
|134
