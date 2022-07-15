Friday

At St. Andrews

St Andrews, United Kingdom, United Kingdom

Yardage: 7,313; Par: 72

Second Round

Par out444454434-36
Cameron Smith333454324-31
Cameron Young454344433-34
Viktor Hovland444344334-33
Rory McIlroy444444344-35

Par in434454444-36-72
Cameron Smith334434444-33_67-64_131
Cameron Young434445443-35_64-69_133
Viktor Hovland344542443-33_68-66_134
Rory McIlroy323455434-33_66-68_134

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

