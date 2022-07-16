Saturday

At St. Andrews

St Andrews, United Kingdom, United Kingdom

Yardage: 7,313; Par: 72

Third Round

Par out444454434-36
Viktor Hovland443343434-32
Rory McIlroy444443433-33
Cameron Smith544454433-36
Cameron Young444444533-35

Par in434454444-36-72
Viktor Hovland334454443-34_68-66-66_200
Rory McIlroy234444453-33_66-68-66_200
Cameron Smith434644444-37_67-64-73_204
Cameron Young333544644-36_64-69-71_204

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you