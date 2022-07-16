Saturday
At St. Andrews
St Andrews, United Kingdom, United Kingdom
Yardage: 7,313; Par: 72
Third Round
|Par out
|444
|454
|434
|-
|36
|Viktor Hovland
|443
|343
|434
|-
|32
|Rory McIlroy
|444
|443
|433
|-
|33
|Cameron Smith
|544
|454
|433
|-
|36
|Cameron Young
|444
|444
|533
|-
|35
|Par in
|434
|454
|444
|-
|36
|-
|72
|Viktor Hovland
|334
|454
|443
|-
|34
|_
|68-66-66
|_
|200
|Rory McIlroy
|234
|444
|453
|-
|33
|_
|66-68-66
|_
|200
|Cameron Smith
|434
|644
|444
|-
|37
|_
|67-64-73
|_
|204
|Cameron Young
|333
|544
|644
|-
|36
|_
|64-69-71
|_
|204
Commented
