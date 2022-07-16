|Viktor Hovland, Norway
|68-66-66—200
|Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland
|66-68-66—200
|Cameron Smith, Australia
|67-64-73—204
|Cameron Young, United States
|64-69-71—204
|Si Woo Kim, South Korea
|69-69-67—205
|Scottie Scheffler, United States
|68-68-69—205
|Dustin Johnson, United States
|68-67-71—206
|Matt Fitzpatrick, England
|72-66-69—207
|Tommy Fleetwood, England
|72-69-66—207
|Adam Scott, Australia
|72-65-70—207
|Patrick Cantlay, United States
|70-67-71—208
|Jordan Spieth, United States
|71-69-68—208
|Brian Harman, United States
|73-68-68—209
|Tyrrell Hatton, England
|70-66-73—209
|Kevin Kisner, United States
|74-70-65—209
|Shane Lowry, Ireland
|72-68-69—209
|Thomas Pieters, Belgium
|75-67-67—209
|Bryson DeChambeau, United States
|69-74-67—210
|Dylan Frittelli, South Africa
|70-71-69—210
|Russell Henley, United States
|70-72-68—210
|Francesco Molinari, Italy
|73-71-66—210
|Trey Mullinax, United States
|71-73-66—210
|Aaron Wise, United States
|72-67-71—210
|Dean Burmester, South Africa
|71-73-67—211
|Lucas Herbert, Australia
|70-68-73—211
|Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark
|73-67-71—211
|Min Woo Lee, Australia
|69-69-73—211
|Victor Perez, France
|71-69-71—211
|Ian Poulter, England
|69-72-70—211
|Anthony Quayle, Australia
|74-69-68—211
|Jon Rahm, Spain
|73-67-71—211
|Xander Schauffele, United States
|69-70-72—211
|Sahith Theegala, United States
|69-68-74—211
|Will Zalatoris, United States
|73-67-71—211
|Abraham Ancer, Mexico
|71-68-73—212
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa
|73-71-68—212
|David Carey, Ireland
|72-67-73—212
|Filippo Celli, Italy
|74-67-71—212
|Talor Gooch, United States
|68-69-75—212
|Billy Horschel, United States
|73-69-70—212
|Sadom Kaewkanjana, Thailand
|71-67-74—212
|Brad Kennedy, Australia
|68-72-72—212
|Joohyung Kim, South Korea
|69-71-72—212
|Chris Kirk, United States
|75-68-69—212
|Richard Mansell, England
|73-71-68—212
|Harold Varner III, United States
|73-67-72—212
|Lee Westwood, England
|68-71-73—212
|Corey Conners, Canada
|71-71-71—213
|Thomas Detry, Belgium
|70-69-74—213
|Sergio Garcia, Spain
|75-66-72—213
|Thriston Lawrence, South Africa
|69-71-73—213
|Robert Macintyre, Scotland
|70-74-69—213
|Adrian Meronk, Poland
|75-68-70—213
|John Parry, England
|69-74-70—213
|Marcus Armitage, England
|71-72-71—214
|Paul Casey, England
|71-72-71—214
|Justin De Los Santos, Philippines
|71-73-70—214
|Tony Finau, United States
|73-71-70—214
|Yuto Katsuragawa, Japan
|71-68-75—214
|Kurt Kitayama, United States
|68-73-73—214
|Jason Kokrak, United States
|72-70-72—214
|Jason Scrivener, Australia
|72-71-71—214
|Justin Thomas, United States
|72-70-72—214
|Barclay Brown, England
|68-70-77—215
|Robert Dinwiddie, England
|67-77-71—215
|Sebastian Munoz, Colombia
|73-71-71—215
|Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands
|74-70-71—215
|Danny Willett, England
|69-73-73—215
|Laurie Canter, England
|72-70-74—216
|Aaron Jarvis, Cayman Islands
|75-69-72—216
|Joaquin Niemann, Chile
|69-74-73—216
|Patrick Reed, United States
|72-68-76—216
|Jordan L. Smith, England
|73-71-72—216
|Cameron Tringale, United States
|71-71-74—216
|Adri Arnaus, Spain
|74-70-73—217
|Garrick Higgo, South Africa
|72-69-76—217
|Sam Burns, United States
|72-69-77—218
|Sungjae Im, South Korea
|71-73-74—218
|David Law, Scotland
|72-69-77—218
|Hideki Matsuyama, Japan
|71-72-76—219
|Wyndham Clark, United States
|71-73-76—220
|Jamie Rutherford, England
|73-70-78—221
|Sam Bairstow, England
|72-72-79—223
