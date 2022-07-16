Saturday

At Old Course

St Andrews, United Kingdom, United Kingdom

Purse: $14 million

Yardage: 7,313; Par: 72

Third Round

Viktor Hovland, Norway68-66-66—200
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland66-68-66—200
Cameron Smith, Australia67-64-73—204
Cameron Young, United States64-69-71—204
Si Woo Kim, South Korea69-69-67—205
Scottie Scheffler, United States68-68-69—205
Dustin Johnson, United States68-67-71—206
Matt Fitzpatrick, England72-66-69—207
Tommy Fleetwood, England72-69-66—207
Adam Scott, Australia72-65-70—207
Patrick Cantlay, United States70-67-71—208
Jordan Spieth, United States71-69-68—208
Brian Harman, United States73-68-68—209
Tyrrell Hatton, England70-66-73—209
Kevin Kisner, United States74-70-65—209
Shane Lowry, Ireland72-68-69—209
Thomas Pieters, Belgium75-67-67—209
Bryson DeChambeau, United States69-74-67—210
Dylan Frittelli, South Africa70-71-69—210
Russell Henley, United States70-72-68—210
Francesco Molinari, Italy73-71-66—210
Trey Mullinax, United States71-73-66—210
Aaron Wise, United States72-67-71—210
Dean Burmester, South Africa71-73-67—211
Lucas Herbert, Australia70-68-73—211
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark73-67-71—211
Min Woo Lee, Australia69-69-73—211
Victor Perez, France71-69-71—211
Ian Poulter, England69-72-70—211
Anthony Quayle, Australia74-69-68—211
Jon Rahm, Spain73-67-71—211
Xander Schauffele, United States69-70-72—211
Sahith Theegala, United States69-68-74—211
Will Zalatoris, United States73-67-71—211
Abraham Ancer, Mexico71-68-73—212
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa73-71-68—212
David Carey, Ireland72-67-73—212
Filippo Celli, Italy74-67-71—212
Talor Gooch, United States68-69-75—212
Billy Horschel, United States73-69-70—212
Sadom Kaewkanjana, Thailand71-67-74—212
Brad Kennedy, Australia68-72-72—212
Joohyung Kim, South Korea69-71-72—212
Chris Kirk, United States75-68-69—212
Richard Mansell, England73-71-68—212
Harold Varner III, United States73-67-72—212
Lee Westwood, England68-71-73—212
Corey Conners, Canada71-71-71—213
Thomas Detry, Belgium70-69-74—213
Sergio Garcia, Spain75-66-72—213
Thriston Lawrence, South Africa69-71-73—213
Robert Macintyre, Scotland70-74-69—213
Adrian Meronk, Poland75-68-70—213
John Parry, England69-74-70—213
Marcus Armitage, England71-72-71—214
Paul Casey, England71-72-71—214
Justin De Los Santos, Philippines71-73-70—214
Tony Finau, United States73-71-70—214
Yuto Katsuragawa, Japan71-68-75—214
Kurt Kitayama, United States68-73-73—214
Jason Kokrak, United States72-70-72—214
Jason Scrivener, Australia72-71-71—214
Justin Thomas, United States72-70-72—214
Barclay Brown, England68-70-77—215
Robert Dinwiddie, England67-77-71—215
Sebastian Munoz, Colombia73-71-71—215
Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands74-70-71—215
Danny Willett, England69-73-73—215
Laurie Canter, England72-70-74—216
Aaron Jarvis, Cayman Islands75-69-72—216
Joaquin Niemann, Chile69-74-73—216
Patrick Reed, United States72-68-76—216
Jordan L. Smith, England73-71-72—216
Cameron Tringale, United States71-71-74—216
Adri Arnaus, Spain74-70-73—217
Garrick Higgo, South Africa72-69-76—217
Sam Burns, United States72-69-77—218
Sungjae Im, South Korea71-73-74—218
David Law, Scotland72-69-77—218
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan71-72-76—219
Wyndham Clark, United States71-73-76—220
Jamie Rutherford, England73-70-78—221
Sam Bairstow, England72-72-79—223

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

