Sunday
Sea Island, Ga.
a-Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club (Host Course)
7,005 yards; Par 70
b-Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club
7,060 yards; Par 72
Purse: $8.1 million
Final Round
Note: Tournament is played on two courses with different pars.
|Adam Svensson
|73b-64a-62a-64a—263
|-19
|Brian Harman
|67b-69a-64a-65a—265
|-17
|Callum Tarren
|64a-68b-69a-64a—265
|-17
|Sahith Theegala
|68b-63a-68a-66a—265
|-17
|Joel Dahmen
|67a-64b-72a-64a—267
|-15
|Cole Hammer
|64b-66a-72a-65a—267
|-15
|Seamus Power
|66a-68b-67a-66a—267
|-15
|Alex Smalley
|67b-66a-67a-67a—267
|-15
|Chris Stroud
|70b-66a-66a-65a—267
|-15
|Erik Barnes
|70b-67a-65a-66a—268
|-14
|Wyndham Clark
|71a-65b-66a-66a—268
|-14
|David Lingmerth
|67b-65a-70a-66a—268
|-14
|Patrick Rodgers
|69b-65a-64a-70a—268
|-14
|Robby Shelton
|68a-70b-65a-65a—268
|-14
|Will Gordon
|69a-64b-68a-68a—269
|-13
|Taylor Montgomery
|69a-66b-65a-69a—269
|-13
|Seung-Yul Noh
|68a-64b-70a-67a—269
|-13
|Taylor Pendrith
|69b-66a-65a-69a—269
|-13
|Greyson Sigg
|66a-69b-70a-64a—269
|-13
|J.J. Spaun
|67a-68b-69a-65a—269
|-13
|Harry Higgs
|67b-63a-70a-70a—270
|-12
|Beau Hossler
|64a-67b-69a-70a—270
|-12
|Russell Knox
|67b-70a-66a-67a—270
|-12
|Danny Lee
|70a-66b-66a-68a—270
|-12
|Ben Martin
|69a-64b-65a-72a—270
|-12
|J.T. Poston
|70a-67b-66a-67a—270
|-12
|Andrew Putnam
|65a-65b-69a-71a—270
|-12
|Ben Taylor
|71b-65a-65a-69a—270
|-12
|Zac Blair
|67a-69b-68a-67a—271
|-11
|Harris English
|68b-68a-70a-65a—271
|-11
|Ben Griffin
|65b-71a-67a-68a—271
|-11
|Paul Haley
|68a-67b-67a-69a—271
|-11
|Kevin Kisner
|70b-67a-67a-67a—271
|-11
|Justin Rose
|68b-67a-67a-69a—271
|-11
|Chris Gotterup
|65a-68b-71a-68a—272
|-10
|Michael Kim
|67a-69b-69a-67a—272
|-10
|Patton Kizzire
|67a-68b-70a-67a—272
|-10
|Kevin Streelman
|68b-64a-68a-72a—272
|-10
|Aaron Baddeley
|69b-68a-68a-68a—273
|-9
|Hayden Buckley
|69b-66a-69a-69a—273
|-9
|Eric Cole
|69b-68a-70a-66a—273
|-9
|Keith Mitchell
|67b-68a-69a-69a—273
|-9
|Henrik Norlander
|67b-69a-70a-67a—273
|-9
|Carl Yuan
|70b-68a-69a-66a—273
|-9
|Akshay Bhatia
|73a-63b-69a-69a—274
|-8
|Ryan Armour
|70b-67a-73a-65a—275
|-7
|Brice Garnett
|68a-69b-69a-69a—275
|-7
|Jim Herman
|72a-65b-70a-68a—275
|-7
|Stephan Jaeger
|67b-70a-71a-67a—275
|-7
|Denny McCarthy
|66a-70b-68a-71a—275
|-7
|Davis Riley
|68b-69a-69a-69a—275
|-7
|Kevin Roy
|69b-68a-68a-70a—275
|-7
|Dylan Wu
|70b-68a-70a-67a—275
|-7
|Jacob Bridgeman
|69b-67a-73a-67a—276
|-6
|Dean Burmester
|66a-68b-71a-71a—276
|-6
|Trevor Cone
|69a-68b-68a-71a—276
|-6
|Brent Grant
|71b-67a-71a-67a—276
|-6
|Scott Stallings
|70a-66b-67a-73a—276
|-6
|Martin Trainer
|70b-67a-67a-72a—276
|-6
|Brandon Wu
|70b-68a-67a-71a—276
|-6
|Kevin Yu
|72a-66b-69a-69a—276
|-6
|Tyson Alexander
|68b-69a-70a-70a—277
|-5
|Matthias Schwab
|72b-66a-68a-71a—277
|-5
|Joseph Bramlett
|68b-69a-72a-69a—278
|-4
|Doc Redman
|70a-68b-73a-67a—278
|-4
|Justin Suh
|66b-68a-70a-75a—279
|-3
|Zecheng Dou
|69b-67a-71a-74a—281
|-1
|Andrew Landry
|75b-63a-72a-71a—281
|-1
|MJ Daffue
|70a-68b-70a-75a—283
|+1
