Sunday

Sea Island, Ga.

a-Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club (Host Course)

7,005 yards; Par 70

b-Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club

7,060 yards; Par 72

Purse: $8.1 million

Final Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses with different pars.

Adam Svensson73b-64a-62a-64a—263-19
Brian Harman67b-69a-64a-65a—265-17
Callum Tarren64a-68b-69a-64a—265-17
Sahith Theegala68b-63a-68a-66a—265-17
Joel Dahmen67a-64b-72a-64a—267-15
Cole Hammer64b-66a-72a-65a—267-15
Seamus Power66a-68b-67a-66a—267-15
Alex Smalley67b-66a-67a-67a—267-15
Chris Stroud70b-66a-66a-65a—267-15
Erik Barnes70b-67a-65a-66a—268-14
Wyndham Clark71a-65b-66a-66a—268-14
David Lingmerth67b-65a-70a-66a—268-14
Patrick Rodgers69b-65a-64a-70a—268-14
Robby Shelton68a-70b-65a-65a—268-14
Will Gordon69a-64b-68a-68a—269-13
Taylor Montgomery69a-66b-65a-69a—269-13
Seung-Yul Noh68a-64b-70a-67a—269-13
Taylor Pendrith69b-66a-65a-69a—269-13
Greyson Sigg66a-69b-70a-64a—269-13
J.J. Spaun67a-68b-69a-65a—269-13
Harry Higgs67b-63a-70a-70a—270-12
Beau Hossler64a-67b-69a-70a—270-12
Russell Knox67b-70a-66a-67a—270-12
Danny Lee70a-66b-66a-68a—270-12
Ben Martin69a-64b-65a-72a—270-12
J.T. Poston70a-67b-66a-67a—270-12
Andrew Putnam65a-65b-69a-71a—270-12
Ben Taylor71b-65a-65a-69a—270-12
Zac Blair67a-69b-68a-67a—271-11
Harris English68b-68a-70a-65a—271-11
Ben Griffin65b-71a-67a-68a—271-11
Paul Haley68a-67b-67a-69a—271-11
Kevin Kisner70b-67a-67a-67a—271-11
Justin Rose68b-67a-67a-69a—271-11
Chris Gotterup65a-68b-71a-68a—272-10
Michael Kim67a-69b-69a-67a—272-10
Patton Kizzire67a-68b-70a-67a—272-10
Kevin Streelman68b-64a-68a-72a—272-10
Aaron Baddeley69b-68a-68a-68a—273-9
Hayden Buckley69b-66a-69a-69a—273-9
Eric Cole69b-68a-70a-66a—273-9
Keith Mitchell67b-68a-69a-69a—273-9
Henrik Norlander67b-69a-70a-67a—273-9
Carl Yuan70b-68a-69a-66a—273-9
Akshay Bhatia73a-63b-69a-69a—274-8
Ryan Armour70b-67a-73a-65a—275-7
Brice Garnett68a-69b-69a-69a—275-7
Jim Herman72a-65b-70a-68a—275-7
Stephan Jaeger67b-70a-71a-67a—275-7
Denny McCarthy66a-70b-68a-71a—275-7
Davis Riley68b-69a-69a-69a—275-7
Kevin Roy69b-68a-68a-70a—275-7
Dylan Wu70b-68a-70a-67a—275-7
Jacob Bridgeman69b-67a-73a-67a—276-6
Dean Burmester66a-68b-71a-71a—276-6
Trevor Cone69a-68b-68a-71a—276-6
Brent Grant71b-67a-71a-67a—276-6
Scott Stallings70a-66b-67a-73a—276-6
Martin Trainer70b-67a-67a-72a—276-6
Brandon Wu70b-68a-67a-71a—276-6
Kevin Yu72a-66b-69a-69a—276-6
Tyson Alexander68b-69a-70a-70a—277-5
Matthias Schwab72b-66a-68a-71a—277-5
Joseph Bramlett68b-69a-72a-69a—278-4
Doc Redman70a-68b-73a-67a—278-4
Justin Suh66b-68a-70a-75a—279-3
Zecheng Dou69b-67a-71a-74a—281-1
Andrew Landry75b-63a-72a-71a—281-1
MJ Daffue70a-68b-70a-75a—283+1

