Friday

Sea Island, Ga.

a-Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club (Host Course)

7,005 yards; Par 70

b-Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club

7,060 yards; Par 72

Purse: $8.1 million

Second Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses with different pars.

Cole Hammer64b-66a—130-12
Harry Higgs67b-63a—130-12
Andrew Putnam65a-65b—130-12
Joel Dahmen67a-64b—131-11
Beau Hossler64a-67b—131-11
Sahith Theegala68b-63a—131-11
David Lingmerth67b-65a—132-10
Seung-Yul Noh68a-64b—132-10
Kevin Streelman68b-64a—132-10
Callum Tarren64a-68b—132-10
Will Gordon69a-64b—133-9
Chris Gotterup65a-68b—133-9
Ben Martin69a-64b—133-9
Alex Smalley67b-66a—133-9
Dean Burmester66a-68b—134-8
Seamus Power66a-68b—134-8
Patrick Rodgers69b-65a—134-8
Justin Suh66b-68a—134-8
Hayden Buckley69b-66a—135-7
Paul Haley68a-67b—135-7
Patton Kizzire67a-68b—135-7
Keith Mitchell67b-68a—135-7
Taylor Montgomery69a-66b—135-7
Taylor Pendrith69b-66a—135-7
Justin Rose68b-67a—135-7
Greyson Sigg66a-69b—135-7
J.J. Spaun67a-68b—135-7
Akshay Bhatia73a-63b—136-6
Zac Blair67a-69b—136-6
Jacob Bridgeman69b-67a—136-6
Wyndham Clark71a-65b—136-6
Zecheng Dou69b-67a—136-6
Harris English68b-68a—136-6
Ben Griffin65b-71a—136-6
Brian Harman67b-69a—136-6
Michael Kim67a-69b—136-6
Danny Lee70a-66b—136-6
Denny McCarthy66a-70b—136-6
Henrik Norlander67b-69a—136-6
Scott Stallings70a-66b—136-6
Chris Stroud70b-66a—136-6
Ben Taylor71b-65a—136-6
Tyson Alexander68b-69a—137-5
Ryan Armour70b-67a—137-5
Aaron Baddeley69b-68a—137-5
Erik Barnes70b-67a—137-5
Joseph Bramlett68b-69a—137-5
Eric Cole69b-68a—137-5
Trevor Cone69a-68b—137-5
Brice Garnett68a-69b—137-5
Jim Herman72a-65b—137-5
Stephan Jaeger67b-70a—137-5
Kevin Kisner70b-67a—137-5
Russell Knox67b-70a—137-5
J.T. Poston70a-67b—137-5
Davis Riley68b-69a—137-5
Kevin Roy69b-68a—137-5
Adam Svensson73b-64a—137-5
Martin Trainer70b-67a—137-5
MJ Daffue70a-68b—138-4
Brent Grant71b-67a—138-4
Andrew Landry75b-63a—138-4
Doc Redman70a-68b—138-4
Matthias Schwab72b-66a—138-4
Robby Shelton68a-70b—138-4
Dylan Wu70b-68a—138-4
Brandon Wu70b-68a—138-4
Kevin Yu72a-66b—138-4
Carl Yuan70b-68a—138-4
Danny Willett73a-WD
Trey Mullinax75a-WD
David Lipsky76a-WD

Missed Cut

Stewart Cink70a-69b—139-3
Jason Dufner70b-69a—139-3
Nicolas Echavarria72b-67a—139-3
Dylan Frittelli71b-68a—139-3
Chesson Hadley69a-70b—139-3
Nick Hardy72b-67a—139-3
Mackenzie Hughes71a-68b—139-3
Seonghyeon Kim72b-67a—139-3
Matt Kuchar70a-69b—139-3
Adam Long71a-68b—139-3
Vincent Norrman71b-68a—139-3
Spencer Ralston68b-71a—139-3
Sam Ryder72b-67a—139-3
Rory Sabbatini70b-69a—139-3
Sam Stevens72b-67a—139-3
Robert Streb68a-71b—139-3
Brendon Todd72a-67b—139-3
Kevin Tway70a-69b—139-3
Tyler Duncan75a-65b—140-2
Brian Gay71b-69a—140-2
Chris Kirk71b-69a—140-2
Nate Lashley70b-70a—140-2
Peter Malnati69a-71b—140-2
Adam Schenk70b-70a—140-2
Kyle Westmoreland72b-68a—140-2
Jason Day74a-67b—141-1
Conner Godsey70a-71b—141-1
Harry Hall70a-71b—141-1
Lee Hodges72b-69a—141-1
John Huh69b-72a—141-1
Zach Johnson69b-72a—141-1
Sung Kang72a-69b—141-1
Brandon Matthews72b-69a—141-1
Francesco Molinari67a-74b—141-1
Matthew NeSmith70a-71b—141-1
Sean O'Hair69a-72b—141-1
Cameron Percy69b-72a—141-1
Scott Piercy73a-68b—141-1
Chad Ramey68a-73b—141-1
Webb Simpson67b-74a—141-1
Byeong Hun An71a-71b—142E
Brett Drewitt76b-66a—142E
Harrison Endycott76a-66b—142E
Garrick Higgo71b-71a—142E
Charley Hoffman69a-73b—142E
Kelly Kraft72b-70a—142E
Justin Lower69a-73b—142E
Troy Merritt71a-71b—142E
Aaron Rai74a-68b—142E
Camilo Villegas75a-67b—142E
Nick Watney73a-69b—142E
Carson Young73a-69b—142E
Tom Hoge71a-72b—143+1
Luke List68a-75b—143+1
Andrew Novak71a-72b—143+1
Ryan Brehm72a-72b—144+2
Austin Cook71b-73a—144+2
Bill Haas73b-71a—144+2
Austin Smotherman71b-73a—144+2
Sepp Straka69a-75b—144+2
Michael Thompson74a-70b—144+2
Matt Wallace74b-70a—144+2
Jonathan Byrd72b-73a—145+3
Cameron Champ74b-71a—145+3
Michael Gligic73a-72b—145+3
Hank Lebioda75a-70b—145+3
Matthias Schmid74b-71a—145+3
Davis Thompson75a-70b—145+3
Kevin Chappell71a-75b—146+4
Palmer Jackson73b-73a—146+4
Taylor Moore72a-74b—146+4
Augusto Nunez71b-75a—146+4
Tim Weinhart75a-71b—146+4
Scott Brown76b-71a—147+5
Scott Harrington73a-74b—147+5
Max McGreevy73b-74a—147+5
Vaughn Taylor78b-69a—147+5
Trevor Werbylo74b-73a—147+5
Philip Knowles71b-77a—148+6
Brian Stuard76a-72b—148+6
Tano Goya76a-73b—149+7
Richy Werenski74a-75b—149+7
Bryson Nimmer73a-78b—151+9

