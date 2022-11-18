Friday
Sea Island, Ga.
a-Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club (Host Course)
7,005 yards; Par 70
b-Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club
7,060 yards; Par 72
Purse: $8.1 million
Second Round
Note: Tournament is played on two courses with different pars.
|Cole Hammer
|64b-66a—130
|-12
|Harry Higgs
|67b-63a—130
|-12
|Andrew Putnam
|65a-65b—130
|-12
|Joel Dahmen
|67a-64b—131
|-11
|Beau Hossler
|64a-67b—131
|-11
|Sahith Theegala
|68b-63a—131
|-11
|David Lingmerth
|67b-65a—132
|-10
|Seung-Yul Noh
|68a-64b—132
|-10
|Kevin Streelman
|68b-64a—132
|-10
|Callum Tarren
|64a-68b—132
|-10
|Will Gordon
|69a-64b—133
|-9
|Chris Gotterup
|65a-68b—133
|-9
|Ben Martin
|69a-64b—133
|-9
|Alex Smalley
|67b-66a—133
|-9
|Dean Burmester
|66a-68b—134
|-8
|Seamus Power
|66a-68b—134
|-8
|Patrick Rodgers
|69b-65a—134
|-8
|Justin Suh
|66b-68a—134
|-8
|Hayden Buckley
|69b-66a—135
|-7
|Paul Haley
|68a-67b—135
|-7
|Patton Kizzire
|67a-68b—135
|-7
|Keith Mitchell
|67b-68a—135
|-7
|Taylor Montgomery
|69a-66b—135
|-7
|Taylor Pendrith
|69b-66a—135
|-7
|Justin Rose
|68b-67a—135
|-7
|Greyson Sigg
|66a-69b—135
|-7
|J.J. Spaun
|67a-68b—135
|-7
|Akshay Bhatia
|73a-63b—136
|-6
|Zac Blair
|67a-69b—136
|-6
|Jacob Bridgeman
|69b-67a—136
|-6
|Wyndham Clark
|71a-65b—136
|-6
|Zecheng Dou
|69b-67a—136
|-6
|Harris English
|68b-68a—136
|-6
|Ben Griffin
|65b-71a—136
|-6
|Brian Harman
|67b-69a—136
|-6
|Michael Kim
|67a-69b—136
|-6
|Danny Lee
|70a-66b—136
|-6
|Denny McCarthy
|66a-70b—136
|-6
|Henrik Norlander
|67b-69a—136
|-6
|Scott Stallings
|70a-66b—136
|-6
|Chris Stroud
|70b-66a—136
|-6
|Ben Taylor
|71b-65a—136
|-6
|Tyson Alexander
|68b-69a—137
|-5
|Ryan Armour
|70b-67a—137
|-5
|Aaron Baddeley
|69b-68a—137
|-5
|Erik Barnes
|70b-67a—137
|-5
|Joseph Bramlett
|68b-69a—137
|-5
|Eric Cole
|69b-68a—137
|-5
|Trevor Cone
|69a-68b—137
|-5
|Brice Garnett
|68a-69b—137
|-5
|Jim Herman
|72a-65b—137
|-5
|Stephan Jaeger
|67b-70a—137
|-5
|Kevin Kisner
|70b-67a—137
|-5
|Russell Knox
|67b-70a—137
|-5
|J.T. Poston
|70a-67b—137
|-5
|Davis Riley
|68b-69a—137
|-5
|Kevin Roy
|69b-68a—137
|-5
|Adam Svensson
|73b-64a—137
|-5
|Martin Trainer
|70b-67a—137
|-5
|MJ Daffue
|70a-68b—138
|-4
|Brent Grant
|71b-67a—138
|-4
|Andrew Landry
|75b-63a—138
|-4
|Doc Redman
|70a-68b—138
|-4
|Matthias Schwab
|72b-66a—138
|-4
|Robby Shelton
|68a-70b—138
|-4
|Dylan Wu
|70b-68a—138
|-4
|Brandon Wu
|70b-68a—138
|-4
|Kevin Yu
|72a-66b—138
|-4
|Carl Yuan
|70b-68a—138
|-4
|Danny Willett
|73a-WD
|Trey Mullinax
|75a-WD
|David Lipsky
|76a-WD
Missed Cut
|Stewart Cink
|70a-69b—139
|-3
|Jason Dufner
|70b-69a—139
|-3
|Nicolas Echavarria
|72b-67a—139
|-3
|Dylan Frittelli
|71b-68a—139
|-3
|Chesson Hadley
|69a-70b—139
|-3
|Nick Hardy
|72b-67a—139
|-3
|Mackenzie Hughes
|71a-68b—139
|-3
|Seonghyeon Kim
|72b-67a—139
|-3
|Matt Kuchar
|70a-69b—139
|-3
|Adam Long
|71a-68b—139
|-3
|Vincent Norrman
|71b-68a—139
|-3
|Spencer Ralston
|68b-71a—139
|-3
|Sam Ryder
|72b-67a—139
|-3
|Rory Sabbatini
|70b-69a—139
|-3
|Sam Stevens
|72b-67a—139
|-3
|Robert Streb
|68a-71b—139
|-3
|Brendon Todd
|72a-67b—139
|-3
|Kevin Tway
|70a-69b—139
|-3
|Tyler Duncan
|75a-65b—140
|-2
|Brian Gay
|71b-69a—140
|-2
|Chris Kirk
|71b-69a—140
|-2
|Nate Lashley
|70b-70a—140
|-2
|Peter Malnati
|69a-71b—140
|-2
|Adam Schenk
|70b-70a—140
|-2
|Kyle Westmoreland
|72b-68a—140
|-2
|Jason Day
|74a-67b—141
|-1
|Conner Godsey
|70a-71b—141
|-1
|Harry Hall
|70a-71b—141
|-1
|Lee Hodges
|72b-69a—141
|-1
|John Huh
|69b-72a—141
|-1
|Zach Johnson
|69b-72a—141
|-1
|Sung Kang
|72a-69b—141
|-1
|Brandon Matthews
|72b-69a—141
|-1
|Francesco Molinari
|67a-74b—141
|-1
|Matthew NeSmith
|70a-71b—141
|-1
|Sean O'Hair
|69a-72b—141
|-1
|Cameron Percy
|69b-72a—141
|-1
|Scott Piercy
|73a-68b—141
|-1
|Chad Ramey
|68a-73b—141
|-1
|Webb Simpson
|67b-74a—141
|-1
|Byeong Hun An
|71a-71b—142
|E
|Brett Drewitt
|76b-66a—142
|E
|Harrison Endycott
|76a-66b—142
|E
|Garrick Higgo
|71b-71a—142
|E
|Charley Hoffman
|69a-73b—142
|E
|Kelly Kraft
|72b-70a—142
|E
|Justin Lower
|69a-73b—142
|E
|Troy Merritt
|71a-71b—142
|E
|Aaron Rai
|74a-68b—142
|E
|Camilo Villegas
|75a-67b—142
|E
|Nick Watney
|73a-69b—142
|E
|Carson Young
|73a-69b—142
|E
|Tom Hoge
|71a-72b—143
|+1
|Luke List
|68a-75b—143
|+1
|Andrew Novak
|71a-72b—143
|+1
|Ryan Brehm
|72a-72b—144
|+2
|Austin Cook
|71b-73a—144
|+2
|Bill Haas
|73b-71a—144
|+2
|Austin Smotherman
|71b-73a—144
|+2
|Sepp Straka
|69a-75b—144
|+2
|Michael Thompson
|74a-70b—144
|+2
|Matt Wallace
|74b-70a—144
|+2
|Jonathan Byrd
|72b-73a—145
|+3
|Cameron Champ
|74b-71a—145
|+3
|Michael Gligic
|73a-72b—145
|+3
|Hank Lebioda
|75a-70b—145
|+3
|Matthias Schmid
|74b-71a—145
|+3
|Davis Thompson
|75a-70b—145
|+3
|Kevin Chappell
|71a-75b—146
|+4
|Palmer Jackson
|73b-73a—146
|+4
|Taylor Moore
|72a-74b—146
|+4
|Augusto Nunez
|71b-75a—146
|+4
|Tim Weinhart
|75a-71b—146
|+4
|Scott Brown
|76b-71a—147
|+5
|Scott Harrington
|73a-74b—147
|+5
|Max McGreevy
|73b-74a—147
|+5
|Vaughn Taylor
|78b-69a—147
|+5
|Trevor Werbylo
|74b-73a—147
|+5
|Philip Knowles
|71b-77a—148
|+6
|Brian Stuard
|76a-72b—148
|+6
|Tano Goya
|76a-73b—149
|+7
|Richy Werenski
|74a-75b—149
|+7
|Bryson Nimmer
|73a-78b—151
|+9
