Sunday

Sea Island, Ga.

a-Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club (Host Course)

7,005 yards; Par 70

b-Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club

7,060 yards; Par 72

Purse: $8.1 million

Final Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses with different pars.

Adam Svensson73b-64a-62a-64a—263
Brian Harman67b-69a-64a-65a—265
Callum Tarren64a-68b-69a-64a—265
Sahith Theegala68b-63a-68a-66a—265
Joel Dahmen67a-64b-72a-64a—267
Cole Hammer64b-66a-72a-65a—267
Seamus Power66a-68b-67a-66a—267
Alex Smalley67b-66a-67a-67a—267
Chris Stroud70b-66a-66a-65a—267
Erik Barnes70b-67a-65a-66a—268
Wyndham Clark71a-65b-66a-66a—268
David Lingmerth67b-65a-70a-66a—268
Patrick Rodgers69b-65a-64a-70a—268
Robby Shelton68a-70b-65a-65a—268
Will Gordon69a-64b-68a-68a—269
Taylor Montgomery69a-66b-65a-69a—269
Seung-Yul Noh68a-64b-70a-67a—269
Taylor Pendrith69b-66a-65a-69a—269
Greyson Sigg66a-69b-70a-64a—269
J.J. Spaun67a-68b-69a-65a—269
Harry Higgs67b-63a-70a-70a—270
Beau Hossler64a-67b-69a-70a—270
Russell Knox67b-70a-66a-67a—270
Danny Lee70a-66b-66a-68a—270
Ben Martin69a-64b-65a-72a—270
J.T. Poston70a-67b-66a-67a—270
Andrew Putnam65a-65b-69a-71a—270
Ben Taylor71b-65a-65a-69a—270
Zac Blair67a-69b-68a-67a—271
Harris English68b-68a-70a-65a—271
Ben Griffin65b-71a-67a-68a—271
Paul Haley68a-67b-67a-69a—271
Kevin Kisner70b-67a-67a-67a—271
Justin Rose68b-67a-67a-69a—271
Chris Gotterup65a-68b-71a-68a—272
Michael Kim67a-69b-69a-67a—272
Patton Kizzire67a-68b-70a-67a—272
Kevin Streelman68b-64a-68a-72a—272
Aaron Baddeley69b-68a-68a-68a—273
Hayden Buckley69b-66a-69a-69a—273
Eric Cole69b-68a-70a-66a—273
Keith Mitchell67b-68a-69a-69a—273
Henrik Norlander67b-69a-70a-67a—273
Carl Yuan70b-68a-69a-66a—273
Akshay Bhatia73a-63b-69a-69a—274
Ryan Armour70b-67a-73a-65a—275
Brice Garnett68a-69b-69a-69a—275
Jim Herman72a-65b-70a-68a—275
Stephan Jaeger67b-70a-71a-67a—275
Denny McCarthy66a-70b-68a-71a—275
Davis Riley68b-69a-69a-69a—275
Kevin Roy69b-68a-68a-70a—275
Dylan Wu70b-68a-70a-67a—275
Jacob Bridgeman69b-67a-73a-67a—276
Dean Burmester66a-68b-71a-71a—276
Trevor Cone69a-68b-68a-71a—276
Brent Grant71b-67a-71a-67a—276
Scott Stallings70a-66b-67a-73a—276
Martin Trainer70b-67a-67a-72a—276
Brandon Wu70b-68a-67a-71a—276
Kevin Yu72a-66b-69a-69a—276
Tyson Alexander68b-69a-70a-70a—277
Matthias Schwab72b-66a-68a-71a—277
Joseph Bramlett68b-69a-72a-69a—278
Doc Redman70a-68b-73a-67a—278
Justin Suh66b-68a-70a-75a—279
Zecheng Dou69b-67a-71a-74a—281
Andrew Landry75b-63a-72a-71a—281
MJ Daffue70a-68b-70a-75a—283

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you