Friday

Sea Island, Ga.

a-Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club (Host Course)

7,005 yards; Par 70

b-Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club

7,060 yards; Par 72

Purse: $8.1 million

Second Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses with different pars.

Cole Hammer64b-66a—130
Harry Higgs67b-63a—130
Andrew Putnam65a-65b—130
Joel Dahmen67a-64b—131
Beau Hossler64a-67b—131
Sahith Theegala68b-63a—131
David Lingmerth67b-65a—132
Seung-Yul Noh68a-64b—132
Kevin Streelman68b-64a—132
Callum Tarren64a-68b—132
Will Gordon69a-64b—133
Chris Gotterup65a-68b—133
Ben Martin69a-64b—133
Alex Smalley67b-66a—133
Dean Burmester66a-68b—134
Seamus Power66a-68b—134
Patrick Rodgers69b-65a—134
Justin Suh66b-68a—134
Hayden Buckley69b-66a—135
Paul Haley68a-67b—135
Patton Kizzire67a-68b—135
Keith Mitchell67b-68a—135
Taylor Montgomery69a-66b—135
Taylor Pendrith69b-66a—135
Justin Rose68b-67a—135
Greyson Sigg66a-69b—135
J.J. Spaun67a-68b—135
Akshay Bhatia73a-63b—136
Zac Blair67a-69b—136
Jacob Bridgeman69b-67a—136
Wyndham Clark71a-65b—136
Zecheng Dou69b-67a—136
Harris English68b-68a—136
Ben Griffin65b-71a—136
Brian Harman67b-69a—136
Michael Kim67a-69b—136
Danny Lee70a-66b—136
Denny McCarthy66a-70b—136
Henrik Norlander67b-69a—136
Scott Stallings70a-66b—136
Chris Stroud70b-66a—136
Ben Taylor71b-65a—136
Tyson Alexander68b-69a—137
Ryan Armour70b-67a—137
Aaron Baddeley69b-68a—137
Erik Barnes70b-67a—137
Joseph Bramlett68b-69a—137
Eric Cole69b-68a—137
Trevor Cone69a-68b—137
Brice Garnett68a-69b—137
Jim Herman72a-65b—137
Stephan Jaeger67b-70a—137
Kevin Kisner70b-67a—137
Russell Knox67b-70a—137
J.T. Poston70a-67b—137
Davis Riley68b-69a—137
Kevin Roy69b-68a—137
Adam Svensson73b-64a—137
Martin Trainer70b-67a—137
MJ Daffue70a-68b—138
Brent Grant71b-67a—138
Andrew Landry75b-63a—138
Doc Redman70a-68b—138
Matthias Schwab72b-66a—138
Robby Shelton68a-70b—138
Dylan Wu70b-68a—138
Brandon Wu70b-68a—138
Kevin Yu72a-66b—138
Carl Yuan70b-68a—138
Danny Willett73a-WD
Trey Mullinax75a-WD
David Lipsky76a-WD

Missed Cut

Stewart Cink70a-69b—139
Jason Dufner70b-69a—139
Nicolas Echavarria72b-67a—139
Dylan Frittelli71b-68a—139
Chesson Hadley69a-70b—139
Nick Hardy72b-67a—139
Mackenzie Hughes71a-68b—139
Seonghyeon Kim72b-67a—139
Matt Kuchar70a-69b—139
Adam Long71a-68b—139
Vincent Norrman71b-68a—139
Spencer Ralston68b-71a—139
Sam Ryder72b-67a—139
Rory Sabbatini70b-69a—139
Sam Stevens72b-67a—139
Robert Streb68a-71b—139
Brendon Todd72a-67b—139
Kevin Tway70a-69b—139
Tyler Duncan75a-65b—140
Brian Gay71b-69a—140
Chris Kirk71b-69a—140
Nate Lashley70b-70a—140
Peter Malnati69a-71b—140
Adam Schenk70b-70a—140
Kyle Westmoreland72b-68a—140
Jason Day74a-67b—141
Conner Godsey70a-71b—141
Harry Hall70a-71b—141
Lee Hodges72b-69a—141
John Huh69b-72a—141
Zach Johnson69b-72a—141
Sung Kang72a-69b—141
Brandon Matthews72b-69a—141
Francesco Molinari67a-74b—141
Matthew NeSmith70a-71b—141
Sean O'Hair69a-72b—141
Cameron Percy69b-72a—141
Scott Piercy73a-68b—141
Chad Ramey68a-73b—141
Webb Simpson67b-74a—141
Byeong Hun An71a-71b—142
Brett Drewitt76b-66a—142
Harrison Endycott76a-66b—142
Garrick Higgo71b-71a—142
Charley Hoffman69a-73b—142
Kelly Kraft72b-70a—142
Justin Lower69a-73b—142
Troy Merritt71a-71b—142
Aaron Rai74a-68b—142
Camilo Villegas75a-67b—142
Nick Watney73a-69b—142
Carson Young73a-69b—142
Tom Hoge71a-72b—143
Luke List68a-75b—143
Andrew Novak71a-72b—143
Ryan Brehm72a-72b—144
Austin Cook71b-73a—144
Bill Haas73b-71a—144
Austin Smotherman71b-73a—144
Sepp Straka69a-75b—144
Michael Thompson74a-70b—144
Matt Wallace74b-70a—144
Jonathan Byrd72b-73a—145
Cameron Champ74b-71a—145
Michael Gligic73a-72b—145
Hank Lebioda75a-70b—145
Matthias Schmid74b-71a—145
Davis Thompson75a-70b—145
Kevin Chappell71a-75b—146
Palmer Jackson73b-73a—146
Taylor Moore72a-74b—146
Augusto Nunez71b-75a—146
Tim Weinhart75a-71b—146
Scott Brown76b-71a—147
Scott Harrington73a-74b—147
Max McGreevy73b-74a—147
Vaughn Taylor78b-69a—147
Trevor Werbylo74b-73a—147
Philip Knowles71b-77a—148
Brian Stuard76a-72b—148
Tano Goya76a-73b—149
Richy Werenski74a-75b—149
Bryson Nimmer73a-78b—151

